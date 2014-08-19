Chicken-Stuffed Mushrooms

Mushroom caps filled with a creamy onion, garlic, and diced chicken mixture are baked until piping hot for a crowd-pleasing party appetizer.

By Diamond Crystal Salt

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Remove stems from mushrooms, but do not discard. Using a small melon baller, scoop out insides of mushrooms, leaving at least half shell to allow more room for filling. Finely chop mushroom stems and centers.

  • Melt butter over medium heat in large skillet. Add onion and garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in chicken, chopped mushrooms, Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt, and pepper. Cook and stir 3 minutes longer. Blend in flour, cream and 3 tablespoons parsley. Cook and stir until bubbly and thickened. Remove from heat.

  • Spoon mixture evenly into mushroom caps. Place in lightly oiled, shallow baking dish. Bake 10 minutes. Top with remaining 2 tablespoons parsley and garnish with mozzarella or Parmesan cheese, if desired. Bake 5 to 10 minutes longer or until hot and cheese melts. Garnish with additional parsley, if desired.

Tips

Appetizer Category Winner Drew Sanders

**Chicken can be left over, microwaved or steamed specifically for recipe. To microwave: place chicken and 3 tablespoons water in shallow baking dish. Cover and microwave at 70 percent power 10 to 12 minutes or until center is no longer pink. Cool slightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 1476.3mg. Full Nutrition
