Chicken-Stuffed Mushrooms

These were very good- though I'm glad I followed my instincts and cut way back on the salt. I used 1 TEASPOON Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt, the called for amount would have made this dish inedible. The recipe makes more than enough filling, even after piling the mushrooms high (and scooping out a sizable amount of the inside of the mushroom as the recipe called for) there was extra. I'm not complaining, though- I could (and did!) eat this stuff with a spoon. I ended up having to bake these for 10 minutes more than the recipe called for in order to get the mushroom to cook, and I probably could have left them in longer. In the future I think I would increase the baking temperature to 400. All of that being said, the filling is REALLY tasty, this is definitely a keeper!