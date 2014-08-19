Caramel Apple Cider with Salty-Sweet Rim
Hot apple cider with caramel is served in a mug rimmed with spiced sugar for a warming drink on a chilly day.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Cargill Culinary Team
Hot apple cider with caramel is served in a mug rimmed with spiced sugar for a warming drink on a chilly day.
Cargill Culinary Team
What a delicious fall drink! Perfect for a snowy day! The sweet/salty rim was perfect, and the hot cider had a great caramel flavor. I didn't have caramel sauce for the rim, so I dipped it in pumpkin butter from Trader Joe's which gave it added flavor. Oh, and I used 3 caramel candies in the drink. Thanks for the great recipe!Read More
Great idea, but fell short for me. I liked the addition of caramel to the cider (used 4 candies instead of 2) and simmered with a cinnamon stick as well. The caramel from the rim ran down the mug and it was too salty. I wonder how this would turn out if the cider itself was lightly spiced and salted. . .Read More
What a delicious fall drink! Perfect for a snowy day! The sweet/salty rim was perfect, and the hot cider had a great caramel flavor. I didn't have caramel sauce for the rim, so I dipped it in pumpkin butter from Trader Joe's which gave it added flavor. Oh, and I used 3 caramel candies in the drink. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was very good! We really enjoyed the drink rimmer and the slight caramel flavor from the candies. I may even add a few more candies next time. Hubby said all it needed was a splash (or two) of spiced rum, lol. I only had short cinnamon sticks, so they, of course, fell to the bottom. I would totally make this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This was heavenly! What a nice, cozy drink to sip on a cold winter day. I didn't have any apple pie spice (no cardamom in the house), so I used pumpkin pie spice in it's place. It was fantastic!
What an incredible fall treat! I rimmed my mug with honey, brown sugar and flaky sea salt. I also used an unfiltered honey crisp apple cider. I plan to use this recipe throughout the fall and winter for a warm pick me up! I heated my cider in the microwave and omitted the apple pie spice as we are out of it.
I love this! Had some leftover salted caramel in the fridge, so used it to rim the cup (after heating to soften), as well as place a generous dollop inside to melt as I stirred in the hot apple cider. I had some trouble getting the caramel to stick to the rim, so I'm sure honey would be better for that, but the flavor was EXCELLENT, and the little hardened bits of spiced, salted caramel along the edges were divine! Totally an easy indulgence on a cold winter night, and I can't wait to try this rimmer method on a holiday cocktail as well!! :)
Great idea, but fell short for me. I liked the addition of caramel to the cider (used 4 candies instead of 2) and simmered with a cinnamon stick as well. The caramel from the rim ran down the mug and it was too salty. I wonder how this would turn out if the cider itself was lightly spiced and salted. . .