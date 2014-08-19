Caramel Apple Cider with Salty-Sweet Rim

7 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Hot apple cider with caramel is served in a mug rimmed with spiced sugar for a warming drink on a chilly day.

By Diamond Crystal Salt

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Spiced Drink Rimmer:
Beverage:

Directions

  • To make the drink rimmer, mix sugar, Diamond Crystal® Fine Sea Salt, and spice blend on a small saucer. Pour caramel sauce on another small saucer.

    Advertisement

  • Dip the rim of a mug or heatproof glass into the caramel sauce, evenly coating the rim. Then, dip into the rimmer mixture.

  • Heat the apple cider and caramel candy in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir frequently until candies have melted.

  • Ladle hot caramel apple cider into the spice-rimmed mug.

Tips

Cargill Culinary Team

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 74.3g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 1913.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022