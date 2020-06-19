Sweet 'n Creamy Peanut Butter Apple Sandwich

A delicious, lower-fat peanut butter sandwich that is both creamy and crunchy.

Recipe by redscare

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir peanut butter and ricotta cheese together in a bowl until smooth. Add vanilla extract, cinnamon, and white sugar to peanut butter mixture; stir until completely blended.

  • Spread peanut butter mixture on one side of two of the pieces of bread; top peanut butter mixture with apples. Place remaining slices of bread over the apples.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 4.8mg; sodium 435.1mg. Full Nutrition
