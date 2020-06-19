Sweet 'n Creamy Peanut Butter Apple Sandwich
A delicious, lower-fat peanut butter sandwich that is both creamy and crunchy.
The kids new something was up when they tasted these, but ate them anyway. The ricotta was more evident than I thought it would be. No one refused to eat it so this is definitely a keeper recipe when you want to get some dairy into your diet. We ate these during an outing and the sandwiches travelled well. Thank you redscare for your recipe.Read More
Used reduced fat peanut butter, low fat ricotta, and Pepperidge Farm® Cinnamon Bread. I didn't add any sugar after tasting the peanut butter mixture, just felt it didn't need it. I had it for lunch today, but this would make a good breakfast, too.
Awesome! the one thing I did different was to add a little milk. but other than that it was delicious!
