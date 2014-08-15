Marinade by Tiffany
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 80
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.1g
carbohydrates: 0.4g
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
fat: 6.8g 11 %
saturated fat: 0.9g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 34.1IU 1 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 1mcg
calcium: 9.7mg 1 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 1.2mg
potassium: 10.7mg
sodium: 1.2mg
calories from fat: 61.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved