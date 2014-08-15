Sweet Beet Candy
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 269.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.5g 11 %
carbohydrates: 57.4g 19 %
dietary fiber: 10.3g 41 %
sugars: 17.8g
fat: 2.7g 4 %
saturated fat: 0.4g 2 %
vitamin a iu: 32245.1IU 645 %
niacin equivalents: 3.2mg 25 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 35 %
vitamin c: 11.5mg 19 %
folate: 159mcg 40 %
calcium: 87.8mg 9 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 85mg 30 %
potassium: 1164.8mg 33 %
sodium: 220.8mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 24.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved