Sweet Beet Candy

This roasted sweet potato and beet recipe can't get any easier. The kids are gonna love this. Nature's candy!

By Mama Moon

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 380 degrees F (193 degrees C).

  • Mix beets and 1 teaspoon olive oil together in a bowl until coated; spread onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake beets in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.

  • Mix sweet potatoes and remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil together in a bowl until coated.

  • Flip beets using a spatula and add sweet potatoes to the baking sheet.

  • Cook beets and sweet potatoes until tender, about 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 2.7g; sodium 220.8mg. Full Nutrition
