Hot Peanut Butter Fudge Topping

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tastes like peanut butter fudge. An easy, quick sauce or topping. I just whipped this up one night on a whim and I liked how it turned out. I used evaporated milk because it's what I had on hand, but it turned out to be a good thing! Peanut butter and honey measurements are approximate and were eye-balled. Use your best judgement to get the thickness desired. As long as you don't burn it you really can't go wrong with this. It's very important to keep stirring and not let the bottom burn. Serve warm, poured over ice cream or with a fresh banana on toast.

By tiffany.renee

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix milk, peanut butter, honey, and brown sugar together in a saucepan over medium-high heat; cook and stir, scraping sides and bottom of saucepan with a rubber spatula, until topping is thickened, 10 to 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 8.2mg; sodium 105mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/29/2016
The girls loved this on their toast and bananas today. I did cut the recipe down and added the milk gradually, because I didn't want the sauce to be too thin, and that worked out great. If I was gonna use this on ice cream or something I would probably just make it as is, using the full amount of milk. This really did taste like peanut butter fudge, YUM...I will def be making this again! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Laurie Audia
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2018
Excellent! I didn’t have canned milk so I used what I had on hand which was unsweetened almond milk. I followed the directions as stated, and it was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kathy Sheets
Rating: 4 stars
08/06/2016
I made this in the microwave using an 8-cup glass measure. LET THE BOWL COOL COMPLETELY BEFORE RUNNING WATER INTO IT TO WASH OR SOAK OR IT WILL CRACK. I put all the ingredients into the measuring cup and then microwaved on high, stirring/whisking every 1-2 minutes. After about the 5 minute mark the mixture is very hot and will bubble up to the top of the cup so watch it carefully so it does not boil over. Use oven mitts when touching the glass other than the handle. It took about 6-7 minutes to reach the desired thickness. I had to add more brown sugar to get the level of sweetness I preferred (using as an ice cream topping) so that it was about a total of 1/3 cup. I also added about 1/2 t vanilla after it was done microwaving. Next time I make this (there will be a next time!), I will use all brown sugar and no honey to mimic more closely the fudge taste, probably about 1/2 cup. I also made a mistake and included the milk solids from the condensed milk (fat-free) and they did not dissolve so I will not scrape them in again. The resulting topping is velvety smooth (except for the lumpy milk solids) and very yummy. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022