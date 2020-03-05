Hot Peanut Butter Fudge Topping

The girls loved this on their toast and bananas today. I did cut the recipe down and added the milk gradually, because I didn't want the sauce to be too thin, and that worked out great. If I was gonna use this on ice cream or something I would probably just make it as is, using the full amount of milk. This really did taste like peanut butter fudge, YUM...I will def be making this again! Thanks for sharing. :)

Rating: 4 stars

I made this in the microwave using an 8-cup glass measure. LET THE BOWL COOL COMPLETELY BEFORE RUNNING WATER INTO IT TO WASH OR SOAK OR IT WILL CRACK. I put all the ingredients into the measuring cup and then microwaved on high, stirring/whisking every 1-2 minutes. After about the 5 minute mark the mixture is very hot and will bubble up to the top of the cup so watch it carefully so it does not boil over. Use oven mitts when touching the glass other than the handle. It took about 6-7 minutes to reach the desired thickness. I had to add more brown sugar to get the level of sweetness I preferred (using as an ice cream topping) so that it was about a total of 1/3 cup. I also added about 1/2 t vanilla after it was done microwaving. Next time I make this (there will be a next time!), I will use all brown sugar and no honey to mimic more closely the fudge taste, probably about 1/2 cup. I also made a mistake and included the milk solids from the condensed milk (fat-free) and they did not dissolve so I will not scrape them in again. The resulting topping is velvety smooth (except for the lumpy milk solids) and very yummy. Thanks for the recipe!