Hot Peanut Butter Fudge Topping
Tastes like peanut butter fudge. An easy, quick sauce or topping. I just whipped this up one night on a whim and I liked how it turned out. I used evaporated milk because it's what I had on hand, but it turned out to be a good thing! Peanut butter and honey measurements are approximate and were eye-balled. Use your best judgement to get the thickness desired. As long as you don't burn it you really can't go wrong with this. It's very important to keep stirring and not let the bottom burn. Serve warm, poured over ice cream or with a fresh banana on toast.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 8.2mg; sodium 105mg. Full Nutrition