Teriyaki Beef & Bean Rice Bowls from Del Monte®

Rating: 3 stars

This wasn't bad at all, but it was just a little lackluster and boring. Pros: Super easy, super cheap, pretty tasty Cons: Doesn't really have a particularly Asian flavor, rather salty Pointers: USE. LOW-SODIUM. TERIYAKI SAUCE. No joke. I used regular-sodium sauce and it was very nearly TOO salty. Also, the chunky tomatoes in it were kind of odd and didn't really feel like they belonged, but I'm a huge fan of tomatoes so I left them in. I would also recommend doing this one on your slow cooker's low setting because we did it on high and the meat just came out a smidge tough. Oh, and red pepper flakes. I would definitely add red pepper flakes next time I made this, and maybe even a dash of sesame oil at the very end. Might give it more of the Asian flavor I was hoping for.