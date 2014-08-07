Teriyaki Beef & Bean Rice Bowls from Del Monte®

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Use your slow cooker for this Asian-inspired beef stew with green beans and kidney beans in a teriyaki sauce; it's ready to serve when you get home.

By Del Monte

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping Options:

Directions

  • Stir together beef, tomatoes, kidney beans, seasoning mix, water and teriyaki sauce in a 5-qt. slow cooker until well blended. Cover and cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.

    Advertisement

  • About 10 minutes before serving, break up any large pieces of tomato with a wooden spoon, and stir in green beans; cover to heat through.

  • Meanwhile, prepare rice according to package directions. Serve beef over rice in bowls, with toppings, as desired.

Tips

NOTE: For richer beef flavor, brown beef in 1 Tbsp. oil in 2 batches in a large skillet over medium-high heat before adding slow cooker in Step 1.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 21g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 1115.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Allison Blakeman
Rating: 3 stars
10/17/2017
This wasn't bad at all, but it was just a little lackluster and boring. Pros: Super easy, super cheap, pretty tasty Cons: Doesn't really have a particularly Asian flavor, rather salty Pointers: USE. LOW-SODIUM. TERIYAKI SAUCE. No joke. I used regular-sodium sauce and it was very nearly TOO salty. Also, the chunky tomatoes in it were kind of odd and didn't really feel like they belonged, but I'm a huge fan of tomatoes so I left them in. I would also recommend doing this one on your slow cooker's low setting because we did it on high and the meat just came out a smidge tough. Oh, and red pepper flakes. I would definitely add red pepper flakes next time I made this, and maybe even a dash of sesame oil at the very end. Might give it more of the Asian flavor I was hoping for. Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022