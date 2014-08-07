Potato, Sausage and Egg Breakfast Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 264.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.8g 48 %
carbohydrates: 18g 6 %
dietary fiber: 1.5g 6 %
sugars: 2.2g
fat: 14.3g 22 %
saturated fat: 6.6g 33 %
cholesterol: 39.5mg 13 %
sodium: 646.2mg 27 %
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
monosaccharides: 0.7g
disaccharides: 1.4g
other carbs: 0.5g
mono fat: 3.8g
poly fat: 0.7g
water: 108.5g
ash: 1g
vitamin a iu: 818.3IU 16 %
vitamin a re: 124.1RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 60.9RE
vitamin a retinol: 63.2RE
vitamin a carotene: 317.1mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.1mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.2mg
niacin equivalents: 1.4mg 7 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin b12: 0.3mcg 5 %
biotin: 1.1mcg
vitamin c: 31.2mg 52 %
vitamin d iu: 14.4IU 4 %
vitamin d mcg: 0.4mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.4mg
vitamin e iu: 0.5IU 2 %
vitamin e mg: 0.4mg
folate: 13.5mcg 3 %
pantothenic acid: 0.3mg 3 %
boron: 9.8mg
calcium: 175.3mg 18 %
chromium: 0mcg
copper: 0mg 1 %
iodine: 14.2mcg 9 %
iron: 0.8mg 4 %
magnesium: 12.1mg 3 %
manganese: 0mg 1 %
molybdenum: 2.3mcg 3 %
phosphorus: 127.8mg 13 %
potassium: 467.3mg 13 %
selenium: 3.2mcg 5 %
zinc: 0.7mg 5 %
40 butyric: 0.2g
60 caprioc: 0.1g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0.1g
120 lauric: 0.1g
140 myristic: 0.6g
160 palmitic: 1.7g
180 stearic: 0.7g
161 palmitol: 0.2g
181 oleic: 1.4g
182 linoleic: 0.1g
183 linolenic: 0.1g
204 arachidon: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.1g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0.1g
alanine: 0.2g
arginine: 0.2g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0.1g
histidine: 0.2g
isoleucine: 0.3g
leucine: 0.5g
lysine: 0.5g
methionine: 0.1g
phenylalanine: 0.3g
proline: 0.6g
serine: 0.3g
threonine: 0.2g
tryptophan: 0.1g
tyrosine: 0.3g
valine: 0.4g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid milk: 0
exchange milk: 0
energy: 86.9
aspartic acid: 0.4g
glutamic acid: 1.3g
thiamin: 0mg 2 %
riboflavin: 0.1mg 8 %
trans fatty acid: 0g
added sugar: 0.5g
pyramid fat: 0
pyramid vegetables: 0
exchange starch: 0
vitamin k: 1.4mcg 2 %
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
exchange vegetables: 0
phytosterols: 1.7mg
fluoride: 6mg
exchange meat: 0
exchange fat: 0
