Potato, Sausage and Egg Breakfast Casserole

This was very easy to get together and I was pleasantly surprised how tasty it was! I don't like using prepackaged cooked sausage, so, I used fresh turkey sausage links and cooked them before adding them to the casserole. I also added about 1/2 cup of finely diced onion. Other than that I kept it exactly as the recipe stated. It did take mine about 7-8 minutes longer to cook in order to be set in the middle. Both my husband and I thought it had very good flavor and you would have never known it used egg beaters. I will make this again, but, for our taste probably add a little jalapeno or green chilies. I did serve this with cholula hot sauce which was perfect for us.