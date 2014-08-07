Potato, Sausage and Egg Breakfast Casserole

An easy breakfast recipe of shredded hash brown potatoes, Egg Beaters®, sausage, red bell pepper and Cheddar cheese baked together.

By Pam Cooking Spray

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 8x8-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

  • Combine Egg Beaters®, milk and garlic salt in large bowl. Add sausage, potatoes, bell pepper and cheese; stir to combine. Place mixture in dish.

  • Bake 45 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool slightly before serving.

Cook's Tips

Egg Beaters(R) Three Cheese may be used in this recipe in place of Egg Beaters Original, if available.

Spray PAM(R) on knives, spatulas, food processor blades to make clean-up a breeze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 646.2mg. Full Nutrition
