Iced Pumpkin Spice Cake

A pumpkin cake recipe with golden raisins and pumpkin pie spice topped with a white drizzle and nuts for a fall treat.

By PAM(R) Cooking Spray

1 hr
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray 13x9-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Combine flour, pumpkin pie spice and baking powder in medium bowl; set aside.

  • Mix together Parkay and sugar in large bowl on medium-high speed of electric mixer until creamy. Add Egg Beaters; mix until blended. Turn mixer to low; add pumpkin. Gradually blend in flour mixture. Stir in raisins by hand. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.

  • Blend confectioners sugar and water; drizzle over cake. Sprinkle nuts evenly over top. Cut into 12 servings. Top with Reddi-wip just before serving, if desired.

Tips

Cook's Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 92.8g; fat 19.4g; sodium 386.6mg. Full Nutrition
