Iced Pumpkin Spice Cake
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 553.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.4g 17 %
carbohydrates: 92.8g 30 %
dietary fiber: 6.5g 26 %
sugars: 62.6g
fat: 19.4g 30 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 13 %
vitamin a iu: 5531.4IU 111 %
niacin equivalents: 0.8mg 6 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 2.3mg 4 %
folate: 7.5mcg 2 %
calcium: 104.8mg 11 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 29.8mg 11 %
potassium: 298.6mg 8 %
sodium: 386.6mg 16 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 174.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.