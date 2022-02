Iced Pumpkin Spice Cake

I made half a recipe in a 9" square pan and regret not making the full size. This is really good, the flavors blend perfectly. I do suggest checking in several areas to be sure it is thoroughly baked. While the center was baked at 42 minutes the outer part needed an additional 7 minutes. I should have tented foil over the top to prevent it from darkening, but made the mistake of thinking it wouldn't need too much additional time. Perhaps using a lower rack would solve that problem. Whatever you need to do to make it work is worth it. I had never used the Pam Coconut Oil spray before and I must say I am now a fan. Thank you, we enjoyed this

