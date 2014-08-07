Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

A slow cooker recipe for white chicken chili assembled quickly with chicken thighs, canned beans and zesty tomatoes.

By Pam Cooking Spray

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place 1 can of beans in slow cooker; mash with potato masher or spoon until smooth. Add second can of beans and all remaining ingredients to slow cooker; stir to combine.

  • Cover; cook on LOW 8 hours or on HIGH 4 hours. Carefully separate chicken into bite-size pieces.

Cook's Tips

If a thicker chili is desired, drain 1 can of beans. Chili may be topped with a dollop of sour cream and served with a lime wedge.

Did you know PAM leaves up to 99% less residue? Use it to combat hours of cooked-on food by spraying PAM on the inside of your crockpot before use. You'll avoid annoying residue and save time on cleanup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 46.3mg; sodium 261.1mg. Full Nutrition
