Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili
A slow cooker recipe for white chicken chili assembled quickly with chicken thighs, canned beans and zesty tomatoes.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Tips
If a thicker chili is desired, drain 1 can of beans. Chili may be topped with a dollop of sour cream and served with a lime wedge.
Did you know PAM leaves up to 99% less residue? Use it to combat hours of cooked-on food by spraying PAM on the inside of your crockpot before use. You'll avoid annoying residue and save time on cleanup.