Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup with Sausage

Hearty slow cooker soup recipe full of butternut squash, Italian sausage, spinach and small pasta.

By Pam Cooking Spray

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Add tomato sauce, water, squash and garlic powder to slow cooker; stir to combine. Pinch sausage into bite-size pieces and place in slow cooker.

  • Cover; cook on LOW 7-1/2 hours or on HIGH 3-1/2 hours.

  • Stir in pasta and spinach; cover and cook on HIGH 30 minutes more or until pasta is tender.

Cook's Tips

If refrigerated chopped butternut squash is not available, use 1 (12-ounce) package frozen chopped butternut squash. Another small pasta (macaroni, orzo or small shells) may be used in place of ditalini.

Did you know PAM leaves up to 99% less residue? Use it to combat hours of cooked-on food by spraying PAM on the inside of your crockpot before use. You'll avoid annoying residue and save time on cleanup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 29.7mg; sodium 1096.3mg. Full Nutrition
