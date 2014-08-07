Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting by PAM®

I used vegetable oil instead of canola. It was good to me, but my son said it should have been sweeter. Maybe next time I add 1/4 cup of extra sugar.
I made a wedding cake and it came out good enough that 2 people who don't eat cake ate a whole slice...this is what I changed. I swapped the buttermilk for sour cream (equal parts) I colored the cocoa powder red prior to mixing it into the batter to ensure proper color was reached. Finally I added the vinegar and baking soda at the very end then pour into pan (s) and let sit for 5 min before baking
Just made it and the cake is delicious. Frosting made it that much better!
I followed some of the reviews and did 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa, and another 1/2 cup of sugar. The icing was thin for me so added another cup of confectioners sugar and a pinch of salt. My daughter wanted chocolate flakes on top, so that’s what we did and yum!!
everyone loved overhere it was really fluffy and velvety.... I didn't make the frosting and made a low fat creamcheese icing to reduce the calories
I've made three of these already and other people want me to make them one also.
This one turns out every time. My husbands traditional birthday cake. I do use a red velvet suspension for the flavoring and color though.
I TOTALLY disagree with those who said to add more sugar. I added 1/2 cup and it's too sweet now. I did up the cocoa powder to 1/4 cup (and a sprinkle more). Red velvet isn't supposed to be a "chocolate" cake so if you're expecting that, you'll be let down. I think the addition of more cocoa gave it a little more flavor but didnt make it very chocolatey, so I'll give the recipe 4 stars. if I hadn't added more cocoa, I believe it would have been lacking in flavor. Some complained about the icing being too sweet. My favorite recipe is 1 stick of softened butter, 1 tsp vanilla, 8 oz cream cheese and 3 1/2 cups powdered sugar. It never lets me down. (This cake will take at least 1 1/2 of that recipe.)
I made this for my husband's birthday.... The recipe is so odd. The cake has almost no flavor and the icing is insanely sweet. It definitely looks impressive but flavour wise is a big miss.