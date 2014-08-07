Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting by PAM®

Rating: 4.48 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

An impressive three-layer distinctively red cake with a rich cream cheese frosting the family will love -- great for special occasions.

By Pam Cooking Spray

Recipe Summary

additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray three 8-inch round cake pans with baking spray; set aside.

  • Combine oil and granulated sugar in large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed. Blend in vinegar and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until well blended after each addition. Add red food coloring; beat until combined.

  • Combine flour, cocoa powder and baking soda in medium bowl. Add to sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk. Beat on low speed until blended after each addition. Pour batter evenly into prepared pans.

  • Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool cakes in pans on wire racks 5 minutes. Remove cakes from pans; cool completely on wire racks.

  • Prepare Frosting: Place cream cheese and butter in medium bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed 1 to 2 minutes or until creamy. Gradually add confectioners' sugar and vanilla; blend until smooth.

  • Assemble cake by placing one cake layer onto cake plate or cardboard cake round. Spread with some of the frosting. Place second and third cake layers over first with more frosting between layers. Frost top and sides of cake with remaining frosting. Garnish with pecans, if desired.

Cook's Tips

No 8-inch round cake pans on hand? Disposable cake pans can be purchased at the grocery store. Cake also can be baked in two 9-inch round cake pans. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cooled 9-inch cakes can be wrapped, frozen and cut in half horizontally. Frost as directed, to make a 4-layer cake option.

Transporting cupcakes? Spray a thin layer of PAM on the plastic wrap to prevent frosting from sticking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
670 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 95.8g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 88.5mg; sodium 208mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (39)

Most helpful positive review

Tasha Benjamin
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2014
I used vegetable oil instead of canola. It was good to me, but my son said it should have been sweeter. Maybe next time I add 1/4 cup of extra sugar. Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

Katie Fast
Rating: 2 stars
11/05/2019
I made this for my husband's birthday.... The recipe is so odd. The cake has almost no flavor and the icing is insanely sweet. It definitely looks impressive but flavour wise is a big miss. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
weaverdr81
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2020
I made a wedding cake and it came out good enough that 2 people who don't eat cake ate a whole slice...this is what I changed. I swapped the buttermilk for sour cream (equal parts) I colored the cocoa powder red prior to mixing it into the batter to ensure proper color was reached. Finally I added the vinegar and baking soda at the very end then pour into pan (s) and let sit for 5 min before baking Read More
Helpful
(9)
Toni
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2015
Just made it and the cake is delicious. Frosting made it that much better! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Chris2566
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2019
I followed some of the reviews and did 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa, and another 1/2 cup of sugar. The icing was thin for me so added another cup of confectioners sugar and a pinch of salt. My daughter wanted chocolate flakes on top, so that’s what we did and yum!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
aya amir mousa
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2015
everyone loved overhere it was really fluffy and velvety.... I didn't make the frosting and made a low fat creamcheese icing to reduce the calories Read More
Helpful
(3)
Eugenia H. Bey
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2018
I've made three of these already and other people want me to make them one also. Read More
Helpful
(2)
AKoenigs
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2018
This one turns out every time. My husbands traditional birthday cake. I do use a red velvet suspension for the flavoring and color though. Read More
Helpful
(1)
CookinQueen
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2020
I TOTALLY disagree with those who said to add more sugar. I added 1/2 cup and it's too sweet now. I did up the cocoa powder to 1/4 cup (and a sprinkle more). Red velvet isn't supposed to be a "chocolate" cake so if you're expecting that, you'll be let down. I think the addition of more cocoa gave it a little more flavor but didnt make it very chocolatey, so I'll give the recipe 4 stars. if I hadn't added more cocoa, I believe it would have been lacking in flavor. Some complained about the icing being too sweet. My favorite recipe is 1 stick of softened butter, 1 tsp vanilla, 8 oz cream cheese and 3 1/2 cups powdered sugar. It never lets me down. (This cake will take at least 1 1/2 of that recipe.) Read More
Helpful
(1)
