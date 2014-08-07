Snow-Capped Sour Cream Drops

Mouth-watering sour cream cookies filled with cranberries, chocolate and pecans.

additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
27
Yield:
54 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

27
Original recipe yields 27 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cookies: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray baking sheets with cooking spray; set aside. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl; set aside. Beat Fleischmann's and sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; beat just until blended. Gradually add flour mixture alternately with sour cream, beating on low speed after each addition just until blended. Stir in cranberries, white morsels, chocolate morsels and pecans. Cover and chill at least 1 hour.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoons, 2 inches apart, onto prepared baking sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until centers of cookies are set and edges are browned lightly. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute; transfer to wire racks. Cool completely.

  • Glaze: Place confectioners' sugar in small bowl. Add milk, a few teaspoons at a time, until glaze is of desired consistency, stirring constantly. Spread a little glaze on top of each cookie. Let stand until glaze is set.

Cook's Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 89.8mg. Full Nutrition
