Chef John's Gremolata

Rating: 4.58 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This sharp, fresh, and very green Italian condiment is the perfect garnish to those rich, stick-to-your-ribs recipes that dominate fall and winter menus.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir parsley, olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl until well-combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 13.6g; sodium 5.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

HealthBeauty Recipes
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2017
amazing recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2015
So easy to make and adds a nice bright touch to many dishes. Read More
Helpful
(1)
HealthBeauty Recipes
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2017
amazing recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mkate
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2019
Excellent flavor to add to the osso buco or salad. Read More
Sidney Ashford
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2018
It was amazing it was so good and just the tast mmmm ym Read More
Teeb
Rating: 4 stars
12/11/2019
Added some lemon juice with the zest. Think it did the trick. Read More
Natasha Imamovic
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2021
Awesome recipe! We used it on beef, pork and chicken...so far! Read More
reader
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2015
Great as is! I made no changes. Love it! Read More
Rosalind Brazel
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2017
Really great condiment to beans and other savory soups. The citrus undertones are divine! Read More
GER
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2019
Excellent. Intense fresh flavor adding a zip to your filet mignon. Gotta try it. Read More
