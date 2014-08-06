Chef John's Broiled Chicken

Rating: 4.63 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The next time rain ruins your dream of a grilled chicken dinner, I hope you fire up your broiler and give this easy, alternative method a try. Not only are you getting the same intense, direct heat, but you also have more control, since you can adjust how far the chicken is from the flame. I prefer the meat about 7 to 8 inches under the heating element, but feel free to adjust as needed. Garnish with freshly squeezed lemon juice and fresh oregano.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Spread onion slices in a single layer on the bottom of a baking dish. Season chicken with salt. Place chicken halves, skin-side down, over onion rings.

  • Cook chicken in the preheated oven, turning every 7 minutes, until caramelized, no longer pink at the bone, and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
584 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 51.9g; cholesterol 105.8mg; sodium 83.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (42)

stjchurchcook
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2014
This chicken is wonderful but I just wanted to save everyone some grief. DO NOT USE A PYREX DISH UNDER THE BROILER. Pyrex is not safe under the broiler, it will shatter. I speak from an experience several years ago. I use the broiler pan with out the insert. I am a huge Chef John fan but I was surprised to see him using glass under the broiler. Hope this will save someone a lot of trouble. Read More
Helpful
(67)
Betty Haniotakis
Rating: 4 stars
06/14/2016
When you broil in a gas oven, you close the door, as opposed to an electric oven, in which you leave the door open a crack to let out any smoke that occurs during broiling. The gas absorbs the smoke, or at least that's what I learned in my home economics class many years ago. Read More
Helpful
(30)
ekquirk
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2014
This was great AND easy. I used drum sticks and thighs. Added a little pepper with the salt. Very tasty easy and well received by all! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Wannabehealthy
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2015
The finished photo with Chef John cutting into this perfectly broiled chicken hooked me on making this. It is a simple and delicious recipe. I followed the directions using bone-in chicken breasts with the skin on and everything turned out great. Now that your chicken soup recipe is on line, I think I will use those onions and the bones to make a stock. Thank you again! Read More
Helpful
(9)
RainbowJewels
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2014
This was SO GOOD and so easy to make. I added a little bit of fresh cracked black pepper and a pinch of rosemary. Lunch was awesome. Thanks Chef John. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Lefty
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2014
Very easy very quick and delicious. I watched the video which lemon was suggested. I used lime juice...very nice added flavor. The onions were great too. TY John. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Regina
Rating: 3 stars
08/10/2016
I made the recipe as is and felt that it was good but nothing really extraordinary. It is great that it is simple and quick to make. For that reason I will incorporate this technique using different ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(6)
KarenPChappell
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2016
I added pepper with the salt. After 14 minutes I lowered the rack one notch as I feared it was going to burn. The onions did. When I turned them each time, I scooped the onions under the chicken so they stayed moist and didn't burn anymore. It could be variation in ovens and mine only has one broiler setting. I left the door ajar. It took 30 minutes and we loved it! So easy and fast. Served with potato salad, corn on the cob and Caprese salad. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Elhundle
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2015
So easy and so delicious. I can't believe this doesn't have a million five-star ratings. We paired this with the Roquefort PEAR Salad from AllRecipes and it was a success. Thank you Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(6)
