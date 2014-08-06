Chef John's Broiled Chicken

This chicken is wonderful but I just wanted to save everyone some grief. DO NOT USE A PYREX DISH UNDER THE BROILER. Pyrex is not safe under the broiler, it will shatter. I speak from an experience several years ago. I use the broiler pan with out the insert. I am a huge Chef John fan but I was surprised to see him using glass under the broiler. Hope this will save someone a lot of trouble.
When you broil in a gas oven, you close the door, as opposed to an electric oven, in which you leave the door open a crack to let out any smoke that occurs during broiling. The gas absorbs the smoke, or at least that's what I learned in my home economics class many years ago.
This was great AND easy. I used drum sticks and thighs. Added a little pepper with the salt. Very tasty easy and well received by all!
The finished photo with Chef John cutting into this perfectly broiled chicken hooked me on making this. It is a simple and delicious recipe. I followed the directions using bone-in chicken breasts with the skin on and everything turned out great. Now that your chicken soup recipe is on line, I think I will use those onions and the bones to make a stock. Thank you again!
This was SO GOOD and so easy to make. I added a little bit of fresh cracked black pepper and a pinch of rosemary. Lunch was awesome. Thanks Chef John.
Very easy very quick and delicious. I watched the video which lemon was suggested. I used lime juice...very nice added flavor. The onions were great too. TY John.
I made the recipe as is and felt that it was good but nothing really extraordinary. It is great that it is simple and quick to make. For that reason I will incorporate this technique using different ingredients.
I added pepper with the salt. After 14 minutes I lowered the rack one notch as I feared it was going to burn. The onions did. When I turned them each time, I scooped the onions under the chicken so they stayed moist and didn't burn anymore. It could be variation in ovens and mine only has one broiler setting. I left the door ajar. It took 30 minutes and we loved it! So easy and fast. Served with potato salad, corn on the cob and Caprese salad.
So easy and so delicious. I can't believe this doesn't have a million five-star ratings. We paired this with the Roquefort PEAR Salad from AllRecipes and it was a success. Thank you Chef John!