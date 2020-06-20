Watermelon Salad on a Stick

A colorful trio of fresh deliciousness.

By Lindsey

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Thread 1 watermelon cube, 1 feta cheese cube, and 1 mint leaf onto a toothpick. Repeat with remaining toothpicks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 3g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 156.5mg. Full Nutrition
