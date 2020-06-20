Watermelon Salad on a Stick
A colorful trio of fresh deliciousness.
Try using mozzarella cheese. We use this where I workRead More
A fast and easy summer time appetizer. Couldn’t find fresh mint so left it out. Biggest challenge was the feta cheese crumbling when trying to get on the stick, hence the 4 out of 5 rating. Was enjoyed by all.
Simple and delicious. An interesting mix of flavours that totally works!
An Amazing little salad in one bite. Refreshing and light. Was a hit with my husband. I used a semi soft white cheddar and it speared well.
Made these for a baby shower and could’ve eaten the whole platter by myself! They were a wonderful taste sensation. A very light and delicious addition. The only problem we had was that the feta wanted to crumble and we lost a lot of it. If anyone comes up with a way to keep that from happening, please let me know! Otherwise, they were perfect! Thank you!!