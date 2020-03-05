Pumpkin Spice Zucchini Muffins

Rating: 4.38 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Perfect flavors for fall! Quick and healthy muffin recipe!

By Stefani Danielle

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
18 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a muffin tin or line with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk flour, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, salt, and baking powder together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk coconut oil, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl. Add to flour mixture; stir until just combined. Fold pumpkin puree and zucchini into the batter.

  • Scoop batter into the prepared muffin tin.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center has a few moist crumbs attached, 18 to 24 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute canola oil for the coconut oil if preferred.

Can be easily adjusted to be gluten free by swapping the wheat flour for oat flour.

Add a topping by mixing equal parts of wheat germ, oats, and brown sugar. Sprinkle on top before placing in the oven!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 264.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Kristin F.
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2019
Excellent recipe, especially if you like to tweak recipes, like I do. Here's what I did: First, I grated my zucchini (peel on), then dried it really well in a tea towel. Next, I mixed up my PP Spice, which is 4 tsp. cinnamon, 2 tsp. ginger, 1 tsp. cloves, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. I doubled the recipe, using 2 cups unbleached white flour, and 1 cup of oats, which I measured and packed, then ground in my mini food chopper; I didn't grind to a flour, but almost. I whisked grapeseed oil, 1 tbsp. vanilla, and the 4 eggs together, then dumped in a 15oz. can of pumpkin puree and blended. I whisked the dry ingredients, then dumped them into the wet and gently folded until no more dry flour was seen. I then folded in the zucchini, 1 cup chopped pecans, and 1 cup craisins. I baked them in a stone muffin pan which I preheated in the oven, let cool slightly, then sprayed with oil- I did not use liners. I baked, turning the pan 180 degrees halfway through, until there were just a few crumbs on the toothpick. I ran a knife around the edges, then dumped the muffins on the counter. Do not do this- they are very delicate. Definitely let them cool a little in the pan if you can- I can't with a stone pan, or they'll over-bake. The texture is amazing- very light and delicate, and the flavor is perfect- not too little, not too much. They are also super moist. By doubling the batch, I got exactly 24 muffins, and plan to freeze half of them. Read More
Helpful
(4)
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Kristin F.
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2019
Excellent recipe, especially if you like to tweak recipes, like I do. Here's what I did: First, I grated my zucchini (peel on), then dried it really well in a tea towel. Next, I mixed up my PP Spice, which is 4 tsp. cinnamon, 2 tsp. ginger, 1 tsp. cloves, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. I doubled the recipe, using 2 cups unbleached white flour, and 1 cup of oats, which I measured and packed, then ground in my mini food chopper; I didn't grind to a flour, but almost. I whisked grapeseed oil, 1 tbsp. vanilla, and the 4 eggs together, then dumped in a 15oz. can of pumpkin puree and blended. I whisked the dry ingredients, then dumped them into the wet and gently folded until no more dry flour was seen. I then folded in the zucchini, 1 cup chopped pecans, and 1 cup craisins. I baked them in a stone muffin pan which I preheated in the oven, let cool slightly, then sprayed with oil- I did not use liners. I baked, turning the pan 180 degrees halfway through, until there were just a few crumbs on the toothpick. I ran a knife around the edges, then dumped the muffins on the counter. Do not do this- they are very delicate. Definitely let them cool a little in the pan if you can- I can't with a stone pan, or they'll over-bake. The texture is amazing- very light and delicate, and the flavor is perfect- not too little, not too much. They are also super moist. By doubling the batch, I got exactly 24 muffins, and plan to freeze half of them. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Stacy Hartman
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2018
Instead of the pumpkin pie spice I used 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. Also substitute equal part vegitable oil for the coconut oil. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Cinci Chef
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2018
Pretty good! I followed the recipe as directed with the exception of my pumpkin pie spice being in extract form rather than a powder. I followed the conversion instructions on the bottle but the pumpkin pie flavor was a little strong for me. However that may be a result of using the liquid version. These are not super sweet. I'd probably prefer a little more sweetness but that would detract from the healthy idea of the muffins. Nice way to sneak some veggies into my picky toddler. Read More
Advertisement
nicalorber
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2021
I made this with the following edits: - maple syrup instead of sugar - add dried cranberries - add pumpkin seeds - add walnuts Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2018
These are good muffins. I was worried with how thick the batter was; I thought they might come out like bricks. But they were moist and cakey. They taste healthy in a good way. I wish I had made the topping in the Cook's Notes. I think that would have been a nice addition. Read More
NoviceCook
Rating: 4 stars
09/08/2020
Very good, but I used half white flour. I will reduce the sugar next time by 1/3, as it was sweeter than cake. Otherwise, a wonderful recipe: good texture and balance. Would be great with nuts. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022