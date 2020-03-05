Pumpkin Spice Zucchini Muffins

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe, especially if you like to tweak recipes, like I do. Here's what I did: First, I grated my zucchini (peel on), then dried it really well in a tea towel. Next, I mixed up my PP Spice, which is 4 tsp. cinnamon, 2 tsp. ginger, 1 tsp. cloves, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. I doubled the recipe, using 2 cups unbleached white flour, and 1 cup of oats, which I measured and packed, then ground in my mini food chopper; I didn't grind to a flour, but almost. I whisked grapeseed oil, 1 tbsp. vanilla, and the 4 eggs together, then dumped in a 15oz. can of pumpkin puree and blended. I whisked the dry ingredients, then dumped them into the wet and gently folded until no more dry flour was seen. I then folded in the zucchini, 1 cup chopped pecans, and 1 cup craisins. I baked them in a stone muffin pan which I preheated in the oven, let cool slightly, then sprayed with oil- I did not use liners. I baked, turning the pan 180 degrees halfway through, until there were just a few crumbs on the toothpick. I ran a knife around the edges, then dumped the muffins on the counter. Do not do this- they are very delicate. Definitely let them cool a little in the pan if you can- I can't with a stone pan, or they'll over-bake. The texture is amazing- very light and delicate, and the flavor is perfect- not too little, not too much. They are also super moist. By doubling the batch, I got exactly 24 muffins, and plan to freeze half of them. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Instead of the pumpkin pie spice I used 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. Also substitute equal part vegitable oil for the coconut oil. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good! I followed the recipe as directed with the exception of my pumpkin pie spice being in extract form rather than a powder. I followed the conversion instructions on the bottle but the pumpkin pie flavor was a little strong for me. However that may be a result of using the liquid version. These are not super sweet. I'd probably prefer a little more sweetness but that would detract from the healthy idea of the muffins. Nice way to sneak some veggies into my picky toddler.

Rating: 5 stars I made this with the following edits: - maple syrup instead of sugar - add dried cranberries - add pumpkin seeds - add walnuts

Rating: 4 stars These are good muffins. I was worried with how thick the batter was; I thought they might come out like bricks. But they were moist and cakey. They taste healthy in a good way. I wish I had made the topping in the Cook's Notes. I think that would have been a nice addition.