Rating: 5 stars I came across this recipe and I just had to comment. There is an art to making a grilled cheese sandwich. It has to be cooked on low heat in order to evenly toast the bread as well as melt the cheese inside. My husband, bless his heart, cooks EVERYTHING on high heat so that he can finish faster. His sandwiches tend to be burned on the outside while the cheese inside is not completely melted. With that said, I make mine with whole wheat bread and sharp cheddar cheese, served with tomato soup and a sweet pickle. This is one of my favorite lunch or dinner meals. I truly enjoy this site and the reviews and tips, which are mostly well thought out and constructive. Thank you for submitting this recipe. Helpful (2103)

Rating: 5 stars How can a grilled cheese sandwich NOT get 5 stars?! I loved to read all of the comments. So I had to add my variation that I did not see anyone suggest. Back in the late 80's, when I was in high school, my friends aunt was doing Weight Watchers. They told her to, instead of using butter on the outside of the bread, apply a thin layer of mayo. It grills up great, adds a little extra flavor, and is less fattening than the butter. It spreads thinner so you hardly use any but still have something to give you a crispy crunch. I also add mustard to the inside. Yum! All 3 of my kids love it this way. Great post! Helpful (1134)

Rating: 5 stars I do agree this recipe is a classic, one that goes hand-n-hand with "How to boil water" as seen on another site. But for those looking for a truly different addition to an old favorite, try this. Make the grill cheese sandwich as usual, but without buttering the bread. When the cheese is melted to your likeing, remove the entire sandwich from the pan. Since both sides of the bread will be lightly toasted, you can now dip both sides of the sandwich in an egg batter and return it to the pan. If desired, one may be creative with the egg batter using a spice of your choice, such as garlic, even finely minced fresh onions. Anything really. If you butter the bread prior to placing the sandwich in the pan, the bread will get soggy and will not cook the eggs properly. Try it and be pleased with your invention. Helpful (748)

Rating: 5 stars Ingenious! I made some changes though. I switched out the bread for a hamburger bun. I didn't have any cheese, so used ground beef and made it into a patty, first grilling it. If you don't have butter you can just toast the bun (I used the recipe on this site called "perfect toast" but substituted buns for the bread.). This recipe would be perfect for my friend Nicole! Helpful (410)

Rating: 5 stars AllRecipes.com has taught me everything I needed to know about boiling eggs, baking potatoes, and, yes, frying up a grilled cheese sandwich. These things aren't always obvious to people not raised by housewives, and I needed a trusted source to teach me the basics of cooking. Hooray for AllRecipes.com. Boo to snarky food-snob commenters! Helpful (336)

Rating: 4 stars I personally like it that allrecipes.com has published basic recipes! Although I already knew how to make a grilled cheese it was nice to print this one out for my son who is wanting to learn how to cook. Kudos to allrecipes for knowing their are newbie cooks here! Thanks Sara!!! Helpful (235)

Rating: 1 stars I particularly like the suggestion of the proper beverage to drink with this meal. However, if one uses white cheese, instead of the yellow Cheddar, does one stay with beer? However, I must keep looking. I truly need to find a recipe for iced cubes. I have gotten it frequently from my granny, but never wrote it down. Helpful (190)

Rating: 5 stars I had to laugh that someone submitted this as a recipe, but it also looks like the place to put our favorite variations, so here goes.... Put a thick slice of sharp cheddar cheese on a french baguete, with a slice of granny smith apple, and cook on a george forman grill (great alternative to buying an expensive pannini press). No need for butter as the forman is nonstick, you just might want to press down on the lid a little while it cooks. Helpful (181)