Fiesta Bean Dip

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Warm and kickin' bean dip. Great for parties. Can be served in a slow cooker or dish. Serve with chips. Also makes a great topping for burritos.

By Alewis

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir nacho cheese soup, refried beans, sour cream, and salsa together in a small saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until smooth and warm, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Alternately, you can just prepare this in a slow cooker; heat on High and stir occasionally until the ingredients are well blended and warm. Switch to Low to keep warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 24.1mg; sodium 568mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/14/2014
A quick and easy bean dip. I used hot salsa. Best served warm. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

VC Girls
Rating: 3 stars
01/31/2020
I had high hopes for this dip but it disappointed. I found it to be very bland and boring. It s very creamy and is a good lunch meal but it lacked flavor for my tastebuds. Easy to assemble and most likely will have these items in your pantry. Even after adding chili flakes onion powder cumin and hot sauce it still didn t have the taste I was hoping for. Will not make again but thanks for the recipe. Read More
Reviews:
