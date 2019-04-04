Angel's Old Fashioned Beef Stew

Beef chuck stewed with potatoes, carrots, celery, onions and beef broth for a homey favorite. The aroma that permeates throughout the house while the stew is simmering doesn't do it justice..delicious.

By Margo

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot heat oil over medium high heat. In a resealable plastic bag mix together the flour, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add a small handful of meat at a time and shake until well coated; brown in hot oil, about 1 minute per side. Remove the browned meat and continue until all the meat is browned.

  • Lower heat to medium and add onions. Brown onions on both sides, about 3 minutes per side, then remove from pot and set aside. Drain excess fat from pot.

  • To pot add potatoes, carrots, celery, reserved onions, browned meat and broth. Stir all together and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

  • For a thicker broth: 1/2 hour before stew is done, combine 3 tablespoons flour and water in a small bowl and mix well, then slowly stir mixture into stew.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 53.7mg; sodium 520mg. Full Nutrition
