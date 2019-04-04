Angel's Old Fashioned Beef Stew

My 7 year old devoured a huge bowl of this and then asked for more. I have never in my life seen my daughter eat beef this quickly and then ask for more. That in and of itself earns 5 stars. I did make some tweaks to the recipe, based on some dietary restrictions for our family. We can't have starchy foods, so omitted the potatoes and flour. I also used just a regular large purple onion and only 3 carrots and 3 celery stalks. I didn't have chuck on hand, but had some thick sirloin (which we tend to like the taste of sirloin in stews better than chuck anyhow). Used 2 cups of homemade chicken broth. I didn't mess with the stove, just threw the ingredients into the crock pot. I was leery of using so much garlic powder (especially since the powder I have is very potent, fresh from a garlic farm), but went with the seasonings as noted and hoped for the best. I think I could have decreased the garlic, salt and pepper just a tiny bit (all 3 of us were drinking lots of water the rest of the evening). I was also wondering if just those 3 seasoning ingredients would be enough flavor. But it was really, really delicious. We had NO leftovers! Two adults and a 7 year old ate the entire pot of stew in one meal. And my husband and daughter wanted to know when I was going to make this again.