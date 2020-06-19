Large Soft Pretzels (Quick)
Delicious giant pretzels — ready to eat in about 30 minutes!
Delicious giant pretzels — ready to eat in about 30 minutes!
For those saying there isn't that pretzel taste, boil 4c water, add .25c baking soda and dip the pretzels before salting and baking.Read More
These came out a little dry. Taste was ok, but they definitely needed a dipRead More
For those saying there isn't that pretzel taste, boil 4c water, add .25c baking soda and dip the pretzels before salting and baking.
Was really craving giant pretzels, these were super quick and perfect! I mad pretzel rolls with them and dipped in yellow mustard and melted cheese. I couldn't get mine to go dark brown and was afraid of over cooking them so I'm sure that was user error not receive error. Over all I love it and will be saving this recepie for many more uses!
I really like this recipe, but it's not fair to call it a pretzel recipe. these are really just bread or rolls shaped like pretzels. That being said, these are great dinner rolls! the first time I made this recipe I followed it exactly, except I ran out of white flour and used about 2.5 cups of whole wheat flour with 1.5 cups white flour. The result was delicious. This time I used all whole wheat flour and upped the sugar to about half a cup--I have a sweet tooth, what can I say? I also skipped the pretzel shape and rolled them into balls. I had the perfect amount of dough for 20 balls in a 9x13 baking dish.
I made this recipe as it was intended and I also used it to make food pockets, a taco type pocket and a calzones. It is easy, quick and the taste is good and with the addition of garlic butter and a little cheese on top they taste great! My kids love this recipe.
So quick and easy and hardly any mess! Will make again! I added an egg as well. My kids wanted sweet pretzels so I brushed on melted butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar . After they came out i drizzled cream cheese frosting on top. So yummy!
The recipe is easy to follow and much easier than my original pretzel recipe. I baked the pretzels longer than 10 minutes.
These came out a little dry. Taste was ok, but they definitely needed a dip
They just don't have the genuine pretzel taste. Others liked it though so thanks for posting :)
If I were to correlate the time and simplicity along with this review, I'd give it 5 stars. I do proffer this recipe 4 stars though because this was more like a dinner roll bread feel then an actual pretzel. I did find that if I allowed the dough to ferment a little longer, then the pretzels came out more, well, pretzel like. I also added an egg with the dough when mixing it along with the egg spread on-top of the mixture. This recipe is great served with mustard, brown helps.
I made these pretzels today for a German Assignment. The first time, it was really hard to roll out as it kept sticking to the board. To help it not stick, I sprinkled flour on the board and then rolled it out. It helped so much more. When it was done, my pretzels had puffed up so much, they looked like bread. I tried a second time and made it smaller. This time, it looked like a pretzel. The taste for these pretzels however is debatable. It doesn’t taste like a pretzel. It tastes like bread shaped into pretzels. Damper to be exact. So I tried adding some milk, some egg and some more sugar to add taste. If you want, add some salt too! I gave some out to my friends and they tried it with ham and cheese! It was so good! So maybe it doesn’t taste exactly like a pretzel, but serve it with some stuff, it will be a good snack. This was great!
just made these...never buying frozen pretzels again!
It makes good food, but definitely not a pretzel... I will make again but as bread sticks with garlic butter and parmesan on it.
These are absolutely amazing!! They taste amazing, has easy dough to work with, and are wonderfully easy and simple.
A little too much flour. Enjoy everyone!
Great!
This receipt was quick and easy, as stated, but they were very bland and more like a bread.
I enjoy the quickness of this recipe. I do not like salt, so I did not sprinkle them with salt. If you put a bit of butter straight out of the oven, you can top them with cinnamon and sugar.
It's nice that you can bake it right away. They were easy to roll to make the rope and folded beautifully. The taste was ok and were very fluffy/flaky on the inside-not very pretzel like. Perhaps if I try them again i'll put butter on the outside instead of egg.
Too much yeast, it turned out better when I cut the amount in half and made it a second time. They taste nothing like pretzels, but could make a good roll. The recipe is a good base recipe and could have many variations for different uses, such at toppings or coatings, like garlic and butter or cinnamon and sugar.
I made it the exact way the recipe says and they were absolutely amazing! I made them into balls as yeast rolls and those were also great! Best pretzels I’ve ever had!
I made a triple batch for my class and everyone loved them. I made sure to make them a bit smaller so that I could make enough for 2 high school classes
My son just got braces so I had to find something soft. Love this easy recipe!!! It was soft and so pillowy. Do not over bake these. I had to bake mine at 400 degrees for 8 minutes.
Fun to make with the kids! Mine were traditional and the kids topped theirs with brown sugar and cinnamon.. Even filled some with Nutella! Yummie
Took longer than you said but so worth it!
the best :) :)
I followed the directions but it never got sticy enough that I could roll it out. I was going to use the dough to make pigs in blankets. Instead I made pigs in a bed. As for the dough. A bit bland and lacking in flavor. I imagine you could add flavors such as cinnamon raisin, or chocolate chips.
Too much yeast, it turned out better when I cut the amount in half and made it a second time. They taste nothing like pretzels, but could make a good roll. The recipe is a good base recipe and could have many variations for different uses, such at toppings or coatings, like garlic and butter or cinnamon and sugar.
I made these for an activity with some other girls and we love them. I also decided to make 6 pretzel shapes and then cut the rest into bit size pieces and covered them in cinnamon which turned out great! Love hoe quick they were to make too. Overall we loved it. :)
I enjoyed the speed of this recipe, but like other reviewers it did not have that iconic pretzel taste. I tried adding the step of boiling the pretzels in the baking soda, but it made very little difference taste wise. Besides that draw back it is a very tasty dough recipe.
Very easy to make but lacking in flavor
very good very easy to make
This is my go to recipe when doing some baking with the kids. We add different toppings each time and roll them in different ways. We've used cheese and olives, Nutella, cinnamon and sugar. Super easy to make and comes out delicious. It doesn't come out as the traditional pretzel but it's still great and the kids love it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections