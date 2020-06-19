Large Soft Pretzels (Quick)

I made these pretzels today for a German Assignment. The first time, it was really hard to roll out as it kept sticking to the board. To help it not stick, I sprinkled flour on the board and then rolled it out. It helped so much more. When it was done, my pretzels had puffed up so much, they looked like bread. I tried a second time and made it smaller. This time, it looked like a pretzel. The taste for these pretzels however is debatable. It doesn’t taste like a pretzel. It tastes like bread shaped into pretzels. Damper to be exact. So I tried adding some milk, some egg and some more sugar to add taste. If you want, add some salt too! I gave some out to my friends and they tried it with ham and cheese! It was so good! So maybe it doesn’t taste exactly like a pretzel, but serve it with some stuff, it will be a good snack. This was great!