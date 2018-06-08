Sarah's Savoury Bread and Cheese Pudding

Rating: 3.6 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A savory pudding made with sliced white bread, eggs, Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, and anything else you may want to chuck in!! This is a very nice light dish. Ideal as an evening meal, or even a breakfast with a difference! Optional: Add grilled chopped bacon, mushrooms, ham, tomato, or anything else you can think of!

By Sarah Jayne Davies

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Make 2 cheese sandwiches by placing cheese slice between 2 bread slices and pressing together. Cut each sandwich into 4 triangles and arrange in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Mix together beaten eggs, milk, salt and pepper; pour mixture over sandwiches and sprinkle with grated cheese. (Note: Vary amounts if needed; sandwiches do not need to be totally covered in egg mixture, but egg should soak in and leave a little in the bottom of the dish.)

  • Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown, checking frequently.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 228mg; sodium 783.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Reviews:
ASCHMIDY
Rating: 2 stars
10/08/2003
Little too heavy on the parmesan cheese for us, would definately add more egg mixture and put the sandwich pieces tight together in a smaller pan.
BUNNYGRRL
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2004
Great, Easy, Fast Dinner on the Go! If your kids like eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches, they'll like this dish. I like to jazz it up with some mustard on the sandwiches, or some chives mixed in to the eggs. Have made several times.
user
Rating: 3 stars
09/16/2006
Good base recipe. My family suggested adding onions red peppers and sausage or ham. I think I would also increase the egg/milk mixture by half next time. This was so dry we picked it up and ate it with our fingers.
merri rosenthal
Rating: 4 stars
12/17/2006
this was very good. i used swiss cheese and added a bit of hot sauce to the eggs.
Daisy
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2006
Yum I thought it would be good but found myself pleasantly suprised by how good it was. My alterations included adding a 3rd egg and using a blend of shredded cheese (that what I had in the fridge) and I left out the grated parmesan (didn't have any). My husband and I still loved it and it was so easy I'll definitely be making it again.
Sheri Krause
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2010
This was yummy. I altered it a bit and used 3 eggs a little more milk and used mozzarella pepperjack swiss and cheddar cheese.
magicallydelicious
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2012
This to me is less bread pudding and more baked french toast. I really like it but as other reviewers mentioned it's more dry than I expected. It would be great anytime of day really. Next time I might change up the cheeses and add some ham. I would definitely add more liquid to it - I don't know if it needs a 3rd egg or more milk. I made mine in ramekins and they puffed up and were so beautifully brown. I might try tearing up the bread next time and making them look a bit more rustic. Overall delicious - will definitely be adding these to my regulars list!
RETTEJEN
Rating: 1 stars
04/21/2009
This became too dried out for my liking.
Judy Siersema
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2014
We had it for dinner so I added 1lb of ground turkey browned with chopped onion and minced garlic. I saw others added a third egg so I did too. Once in the pan I added one more with a little bit more milk. This is a great easy meal! Next time we've decided we'll have it with some salsa as it can be a bit dry.
