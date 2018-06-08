Sarah's Savoury Bread and Cheese Pudding

Little too heavy on the parmesan cheese for us, would definately add more egg mixture and put the sandwich pieces tight together in a smaller pan.
Great, Easy, Fast Dinner on the Go! If your kids like eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches, they'll like this dish. I like to jazz it up with some mustard on the sandwiches, or some chives mixed in to the eggs. Have made several times.
Good base recipe. My family suggested adding onions red peppers and sausage or ham. I think I would also increase the egg/milk mixture by half next time. This was so dry we picked it up and ate it with our fingers.
this was very good. i used swiss cheese and added a bit of hot sauce to the eggs.
Yum I thought it would be good but found myself pleasantly suprised by how good it was. My alterations included adding a 3rd egg and using a blend of shredded cheese (that what I had in the fridge) and I left out the grated parmesan (didn't have any). My husband and I still loved it and it was so easy I'll definitely be making it again.
This was yummy. I altered it a bit and used 3 eggs a little more milk and used mozzarella pepperjack swiss and cheddar cheese.
This to me is less bread pudding and more baked french toast. I really like it but as other reviewers mentioned it's more dry than I expected. It would be great anytime of day really. Next time I might change up the cheeses and add some ham. I would definitely add more liquid to it - I don't know if it needs a 3rd egg or more milk. I made mine in ramekins and they puffed up and were so beautifully brown. I might try tearing up the bread next time and making them look a bit more rustic. Overall delicious - will definitely be adding these to my regulars list!
This became too dried out for my liking.
We had it for dinner so I added 1lb of ground turkey browned with chopped onion and minced garlic. I saw others added a third egg so I did too. Once in the pan I added one more with a little bit more milk. This is a great easy meal! Next time we've decided we'll have it with some salsa as it can be a bit dry.