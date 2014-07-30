Chef John's Almond Arugula Pesto

Rating: 4.85 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Arugula is also quite a beautiful herb. Fragrant, spicy, crisp; it makes a great pesto. I paired it with raw almonds for a combo that was just amazing on a grilled hanger steak. Subtle it's not, but that's okay sometimes.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add arugula and cook until bright green, about 30 seconds. Remove arugula to a bowl full of ice water for several minutes until cold. Drain and wring out arugula.

  • Pulse arugula, olive oil, almonds, and garlic together in a blender, scraping down the sides, until mixture just becomes a coarse puree. Pour puree into a bowl and season with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 22g; sodium 40.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Reviews:
Hlthgrl
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2014
Very tasty! But best of all, a cinch to make!This recipe was easy to put together with ingredients I always have on hand. I boiled the arugula in a double boiler. When the arugula was done I pulled out the insert and put it in an ice bath for a minute or two. Then I transferred the arugula to a strainer and pressed it with a fork to remove the excess water. In the end it was still quite soggy and I had to wring out the arugula with my bare hands. This is probably easier and much more efficient in the long run. I used prepared minced garlic and cut back the quantity a bit for fear of it being too garlicky. I used about 3 tsp, which I take to be the equivalent of 3 cloves. I didn't find it too overpowering and will probably make it with the full amount next time. A dash or two of salt is definitely needed since this recipe does not include parmesan cheese, as many other pesto recipes do. My picky twin toddlers were reaching their fingers into the bowl and licking the rubber scraper when I finished making this! Yum! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Rob Harris
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2014
Quick easy and now my favorite arugula recipe. We've had this on burgers steak and pasta. Full of flavor although I've been hit in the face with a shovel before and despite the chef's claim it isn't quite a "hit you in the face with a shovel" sauce. Very potent though. Read More
Helpful
(6)
invalid user
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2015
This smells great! I'm using it in a recipe later, but I will add the rest to a freezer tray and once frozen, my "cubes" of pesto will go in a freezer bag for future use. Read More
Helpful
(4)
DORY
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2015
This pesto is so easy to make. I didn't have arugula leaves so I used basil leaves instead. I also added a little black pepper cilantro and red pepper flakes for additional flavor. You can't go wrong with this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ken Bruno
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2016
Love it! Had tons of arugula leftover in my garden made this recipe loved it so I used most of the arugula still left. I added jalapeno peppers (3 with seeds included) to my recipe which was updated for 16 servings. I also used brazil nuts instead of almonds great! Family loved it also. Thanks for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2015
Really good. I used a little less olive oil but used a mixture of regular olive oil and some Trader Joe's basil olive oil. I also added a little pasta water to thin it out & served the sauce over TJ's whole wheat spaghetti. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lynda
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2020
Great way to use up too much arugula from farmer's market. Nice change from basil pesto. Read More
Ellen
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2017
I made it with 2 cups basil without parboiling 2 small garlic cloves and added juice of half a lemon. It was delicious! Read More
caquilter
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2016
Wonderful! I used sunflower seeds and slivered almonds fresh basil from my garden. It was super good!! Read More
