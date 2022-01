Chef John's Almond Arugula Pesto

Very tasty! But best of all, a cinch to make!This recipe was easy to put together with ingredients I always have on hand. I boiled the arugula in a double boiler. When the arugula was done I pulled out the insert and put it in an ice bath for a minute or two. Then I transferred the arugula to a strainer and pressed it with a fork to remove the excess water. In the end it was still quite soggy and I had to wring out the arugula with my bare hands. This is probably easier and much more efficient in the long run. I used prepared minced garlic and cut back the quantity a bit for fear of it being too garlicky. I used about 3 tsp, which I take to be the equivalent of 3 cloves. I didn't find it too overpowering and will probably make it with the full amount next time. A dash or two of salt is definitely needed since this recipe does not include parmesan cheese, as many other pesto recipes do. My picky twin toddlers were reaching their fingers into the bowl and licking the rubber scraper when I finished making this! Yum!