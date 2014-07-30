Chef John's Almond Arugula Pesto

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty! But best of all, a cinch to make!This recipe was easy to put together with ingredients I always have on hand. I boiled the arugula in a double boiler. When the arugula was done I pulled out the insert and put it in an ice bath for a minute or two. Then I transferred the arugula to a strainer and pressed it with a fork to remove the excess water. In the end it was still quite soggy and I had to wring out the arugula with my bare hands. This is probably easier and much more efficient in the long run. I used prepared minced garlic and cut back the quantity a bit for fear of it being too garlicky. I used about 3 tsp, which I take to be the equivalent of 3 cloves. I didn't find it too overpowering and will probably make it with the full amount next time. A dash or two of salt is definitely needed since this recipe does not include parmesan cheese, as many other pesto recipes do. My picky twin toddlers were reaching their fingers into the bowl and licking the rubber scraper when I finished making this! Yum! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Quick easy and now my favorite arugula recipe. We've had this on burgers steak and pasta. Full of flavor although I've been hit in the face with a shovel before and despite the chef's claim it isn't quite a "hit you in the face with a shovel" sauce. Very potent though. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This smells great! I'm using it in a recipe later, but I will add the rest to a freezer tray and once frozen, my "cubes" of pesto will go in a freezer bag for future use. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This pesto is so easy to make. I didn't have arugula leaves so I used basil leaves instead. I also added a little black pepper cilantro and red pepper flakes for additional flavor. You can't go wrong with this recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Love it! Had tons of arugula leftover in my garden made this recipe loved it so I used most of the arugula still left. I added jalapeno peppers (3 with seeds included) to my recipe which was updated for 16 servings. I also used brazil nuts instead of almonds great! Family loved it also. Thanks for this recipe. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Really good. I used a little less olive oil but used a mixture of regular olive oil and some Trader Joe's basil olive oil. I also added a little pasta water to thin it out & served the sauce over TJ's whole wheat spaghetti. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great way to use up too much arugula from farmer's market. Nice change from basil pesto.

Rating: 5 stars I made it with 2 cups basil without parboiling 2 small garlic cloves and added juice of half a lemon. It was delicious!