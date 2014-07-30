1 of 47

Rating: 5 stars OMG tasty!! The Korean Fried Chicken Sauce is made to go with Chef John's Korean Fried Chicken - also listed on this site. This sauce is VERY hot and we love spicy, however, 1 tsp. of red pepper flakes is a nice amount of heat. If you don't tolerate heat at all I suggest you leave it out altogether, do a taste test and add a tiny amount if you feel it needs a little heat. I made a double batch and only used 1/4 tsp because my daughter doesn't tolerate spicy, and it still had a little bite to it but she said it was tolerable. You can always add more red pepper flakes to individual servings for those who do want more spice so others can enjoy a less spicy sauce. I use half sweet chili sauce and half Sambal Oelek chili sauce (which is spicier than sweet chili sauce) which can be found at your local Asian market. Sweet Chili Sauce can be found in most supermarkets in the Asian section. I also think it had too much lemon juice but he does say adjust to your taste. I had to add 2 tsp of sugar to offset the tartness, so next time I'll start with 1/2 juiced lemon and taste test. Like he said it needs to have a nice balance of sweet, sour and spicy. If you like fried chicken you have to try this recipe! We served it with some fried rice and stir-fry vegetables. Fabulous recipe! YOU WILL LOVE THIS SAUCE!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Made as is but with chili powder and more red pepper flakes. Great with Panko crusted baked chicken. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars In the end it tasted too much like ketchup. However it is spicy and we ate it but will not be making it again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Another winner from Chef John thank you. My only suggestions are as follows: if you know you like HOT HOT then the 1 tsp of red pepper flakes will be ok. We like hot and spicy and about 1/4 tsp is perfect. If you are not sure start with a small amount of red pepper flakes. Also if your garlic and green onions are diced very fine you will be happier I think with the end result and the melding of flavors. I have made this so frequently that I don t measure a thing. As Chef John says this recipe is all about your taste so adjust accordingly. If this tastes like ketchup you did something wrong - it is a perfect sauce for the Korean fried chicken. I also serve a cooler dressing that I make - a bit like ranch - that goes so well with the spicy red sauce. OMG this is so good. Again thank you for sharing. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing sauce companion for Chef John's KFC! Had no honey so substituted maple syrup--yes I'm Canadian:P--and tweaked the flavor with a teaspoon of kurozu (black rice vinegar) and a teaspoon of mirin. Om nom nom... Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars Good but not great. My husband wouldn't eat it though so I guess I won't be making it again any time soon. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars very good with the Korean fried chicken. i thought it was going to be too spicy for the sensitive people at the table but it was well received by all. Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars Not anything like any of the Korean fried chicken sauces I've tried or made Helpful (1)