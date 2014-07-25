Gluten-Free Impossibly Easy Pizza Bake

Bisquick™ Gluten Free pancake and baking mix, gluten-free pepperoni and cheese make this an impossibly delicious meal!

By Bisquick

prep:
15 mins
cook:
26 mins
total:
41 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. In medium bowl, cut shortening into Bisquick mix with fork until particles are size of small peas. Stir in milk and eggs until soft dough forms. Drop half of dough by spoonful* evenly in bottom of baking dish (dough will not completely cover bottom of dish).

  • Drizzle about 1 cup pizza sauce over dough. Arrange half of the pepperoni slices evenly over sauce. Top with 1 cup of the cheese. Repeat layers with remaining dough, pizza sauce, pepperoni and cheese.

  • Bake 22 to 26 minutes or until golden brown, biscuits in center are cooked and cheese in center is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 120.3mg; sodium 1161.5mg. Full Nutrition
