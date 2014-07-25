Impossibly Easy Pizza Bake

My family enjoyed this. Since expectation is key here I didn't expect the crust to resemble a traditional yeast crust so I didn't have a problem with it. It is quick, easy, forgiving, and has all the pizza flavors my family enjoys. I chose to use sausage, onion, peppers, and Parmesan. I eyed the amount of sauce since everyone I know who makes pizza doesn't use a measured amount, you just eye it. It is a great quick evening meal. thank you!
After reading reviews (and considering ingredients I had on hand) I decided to switch it up a bit. I used a 2qt dish reduced bisquick to 1 2/3c used the same 1c of milk and added 1/4 Parmesan cheese and 2T of italian seasoning to the crust mix. I think the seasoning makes a big difference in the crust! The extra milk keeps it from being too biscuit-like...it's definitely more like a thick crust pizza. Add sauce and toppings of your choice (I used cubed pepperoni and fresh mushrooms) with a ton of cheese and mmmmm that was good! I did not put extra dough on top - used it all on the bottom. My family loved it! My changes will serve 3-4 people.
I've made Bisquick bakes before, so I expected the breadiness. In order to add some balance and vegetables, I added a frozen block of chopped spinach (water squeezed out first) to the dough, as well as a liberal sprinkling of garlic powder. It not only added some much-needed vegetable, it added a lot of flavor too (while still making it acceptable to my kids).
My family liked this but like my husband said it needed more ingredients like sausage olives more cheese and more sauce.
The recipe was too bready. The biscuits did not really taste like pizza crust. It was easy but not very flavorful.
Easy, different and tasty...No judgment, I'm no cook!
not bad for a replacement for when you have that craving for pizza. Made per recipe came out really tasty. Will try using more additions to dough.
Way to much dough. Couldn't eat it because too dry.
There was away too much dough. If I made again would use about 1/3 of the Bisquick.