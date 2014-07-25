Impossibly Easy Pizza Bake

Rating: 3.5 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

Craving pizza? Just add milk to Original Bisquick™ mix and you'll make quick work of a pizza bake that's in the oven in less than 20 minutes.

By Bisquick

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. In medium bowl, stir Bisquick mix and milk until soft dough forms. Drop half of dough by spoonfuls* evenly in bottom of baking dish (dough will not completely cover bottom of dish).

  • Drizzle about 1 cup pizza sauce over dough. Arrange half of the pepperoni slices evenly over sauce. Top with 1 cup of the cheese. Repeat layers with remaining dough, pizza sauce, pepperoni and cheese.

  • Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown, biscuits in center are cooked and cheese in center is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 46.4mg; sodium 1490.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Most helpful positive review

BSHEMYSHUA
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2015
My family enjoyed this. Since expectation is key here I didn't expect the crust to resemble a traditional yeast crust so I didn't have a problem with it. It is quick, easy, forgiving, and has all the pizza flavors my family enjoys. I chose to use sausage, onion, peppers, and Parmesan. I eyed the amount of sauce since everyone I know who makes pizza doesn't use a measured amount, you just eye it. It is a great quick evening meal. thank you! Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

Stan
Rating: 3 stars
10/27/2014
The recipe was too bready. The biscuits did not really taste like pizza crust. It was easy but not very flavorful. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Megan Bridgen McQuiston
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2017
After reading reviews (and considering ingredients I had on hand) I decided to switch it up a bit. I used a 2qt dish reduced bisquick to 1 2/3c used the same 1c of milk and added 1/4 Parmesan cheese and 2T of italian seasoning to the crust mix. I think the seasoning makes a big difference in the crust! The extra milk keeps it from being too biscuit-like...it's definitely more like a thick crust pizza. Add sauce and toppings of your choice (I used cubed pepperoni and fresh mushrooms) with a ton of cheese and mmmmm that was good! I did not put extra dough on top - used it all on the bottom. My family loved it! My changes will serve 3-4 people. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Shannon Farley
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2015
I've made Bisquick bakes before, so I expected the breadiness. In order to add some balance and vegetables, I added a frozen block of chopped spinach (water squeezed out first) to the dough, as well as a liberal sprinkling of garlic powder. It not only added some much-needed vegetable, it added a lot of flavor too (while still making it acceptable to my kids). Read More
Helpful
(5)
Annette
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2014
My family liked this but like my husband said it needed more ingredients like sausage olives more cheese and more sauce. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Stan
Rating: 3 stars
10/27/2014
The recipe was too bready. The biscuits did not really taste like pizza crust. It was easy but not very flavorful. Read More
Helpful
(4)
John Tenney
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2014
Easy, different and tasty...No judgment, I'm no cook! Read More
Helpful
(3)
fred
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2014
not bad for a replacement for when you have that craving for pizza. Made per recipe came out really tasty. Will try using more additions to dough. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dorotha
Rating: 1 stars
11/18/2014
Way to much dough. Couldn't eat it because too dry. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Garry
Rating: 2 stars
10/18/2014
There was away too much dough. If I made again would use about 1/3 of the Bisquick. Read More
Helpful
(2)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022