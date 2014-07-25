Impossibly Easy Pizza Bake

1 of 27

Rating: 5 stars My family enjoyed this. Since expectation is key here I didn't expect the crust to resemble a traditional yeast crust so I didn't have a problem with it. It is quick, easy, forgiving, and has all the pizza flavors my family enjoys. I chose to use sausage, onion, peppers, and Parmesan. I eyed the amount of sauce since everyone I know who makes pizza doesn't use a measured amount, you just eye it. It is a great quick evening meal. thank you! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars After reading reviews (and considering ingredients I had on hand) I decided to switch it up a bit. I used a 2qt dish reduced bisquick to 1 2/3c used the same 1c of milk and added 1/4 Parmesan cheese and 2T of italian seasoning to the crust mix. I think the seasoning makes a big difference in the crust! The extra milk keeps it from being too biscuit-like...it's definitely more like a thick crust pizza. Add sauce and toppings of your choice (I used cubed pepperoni and fresh mushrooms) with a ton of cheese and mmmmm that was good! I did not put extra dough on top - used it all on the bottom. My family loved it! My changes will serve 3-4 people. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I've made Bisquick bakes before, so I expected the breadiness. In order to add some balance and vegetables, I added a frozen block of chopped spinach (water squeezed out first) to the dough, as well as a liberal sprinkling of garlic powder. It not only added some much-needed vegetable, it added a lot of flavor too (while still making it acceptable to my kids). Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars My family liked this but like my husband said it needed more ingredients like sausage olives more cheese and more sauce. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars The recipe was too bready. The biscuits did not really taste like pizza crust. It was easy but not very flavorful. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Easy, different and tasty...No judgment, I'm no cook! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars not bad for a replacement for when you have that craving for pizza. Made per recipe came out really tasty. Will try using more additions to dough. Helpful (2)

Rating: 1 stars Way to much dough. Couldn't eat it because too dry. Helpful (2)