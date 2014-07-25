Gluten-Free Impossibly Easy Cheeseburger Pie

Rating: 4.41 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Craving a cheeseburger but eating gluten free? Try our tasty cheeseburger pie thanks to Bisquick® Gluten Free mix.

By Bisquick

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray. In 10-inch skillet, cook beef and onion over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until beef is thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in salt and pepper. Spread in pie plate; sprinkle with cheese.

  • In medium bowl, stir Bisquick mix, milk and eggs until blended. Pour into pie plate.

  • Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 165.6mg; sodium 493.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (34)

Most helpful positive review

rocahan
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2014
Thank you for sharing this! Always looking for gluten free recipes. This was a tried and true "go-to" recipe I used often when my kids were growing up. So I made the same but added fresh chopped tomatoes, creole seasoning, and Monterey Jack cheese mixed with cheddar. Served on bed of chopped lettuce with tomatoes and ranch dressing drizzled on top of pie. Keeper! Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

psokolik631
Rating: 3 stars
02/11/2015
Good but slightly bland. Do add extra herbs/spices. Was very quick and easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(3)
