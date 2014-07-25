Gluten-Free Impossibly Easy Breakfast Bake

1 of 42

Rating: 4 stars This sounds like an excellent gluten-free breakfast recipe. I'm always looking for good GF recipes and will try this out before house guests come next week. Do you think this could be made day before and refrigerated until baked? Thanks! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! Made with fresh mozzarella. Had to cook a bit longer (at least another 10 minutes), but it was delicious. Serves more like 6-8 people (not 12). Would definitely make again! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars No one knew it was GF! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious! I made this for breakfast the day after Thanksgiving for a house full of guests and it got great reviews. I went easy on the peppers because I don't care for them much and used a mixture of eggs and egg substitute as I made 1.5 times the recipe and wanted to lighten it up a bit. It took a little longer to cook for me than the recipe called for but that wasn't a problem. We ate some leftovers on Saturday and it reheated well. Another nice aspect was that I cooked up the sausage, pepper, and onions the night before so I could just put it together in the morning and catch a few extra minutes of sleep. Definite keeper! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful gluten free breakfast that even my non gluten free family loves. I take this camping with the sausage pepper and onion cooked ahead so all I have to do is put it all together. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars One of my daughters has Celiacs disease so this is my go-to breakfast casserole. I didn’t give it 5 stars because as it I find it pretty bland, so I add quite a bit of garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. I also use 10 eggs instead of 6 to bulk it up. It’s an easy recipe to throw together (I use pre-cooked sausage crumbles, refrigerated hash towns instead of frozen, and frozen chopped onions) and everyone looks forward to having it when we gather at holidays, reunions, etc. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Nice for dinner too! I always add garlic flakes and salt, substitute cauliflower for the potatoes, and use buckwheat flour + baking powder instead of bisquick-- healthier without aluminum, less expensive, and still gluten-free. My family loves it! I make it a couple of times a month. Will try adding dill. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars MODS: I used all of a 30-oz. bag of hash browns, because I didn't want any leftovers, LOL. Based on what I had on hand, I used a mix of red and yellow bell pepper, shredded Cheddar/Jack cheese, a mix of yellow onion and green onion, a mix of soy milk and half-and-half. and Cup4Cup (which I adore) instead of Bisquick. (The pantry is REALLY bare, as you can tell!) I squeezed the moisture out of the potatoes before placing them in the 9x13 pan. I layered the sausage, veggies, and cheese, then poured the egg mixture over and topped with the remaining cheese. The casserole was perfectly done after just 25 minutes; it came out light, fluffy, and flavorful. I think this was far and away the best breakfast casserole at our church potluck! Helpful (3)