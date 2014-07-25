Impossibly Easy Mini Breakfast Sausage Pies

1 of 27

Rating: 5 stars Easy and so good! I used hot Italian sausage and didn't add salt since the other ingredients have plenty . Great to freeze for a quick breakfast on the go. Will definitely make again! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I just a moment ago made this ! Very good recipe . I added red peppers , bacon bits & chives which enhanced the flavor & taste . Reduced the salt to a pinch . Definitely a keeper Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I whipped this up one morning for a work function. Everyone loved them. Super easy! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I used refrigerator biscuits, I added potatoes, and I mixed the cheese in with the egg batter. I loved it. they are easy and the recipe can easily be changed to add other breakfast items like hash browns or bacon. A great recipe. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars These really are impossibly easy to make! I don't add mushrooms to my recipe and they turn out great. My 6 year old loves helping fill the muffin pan and loves to eat them even more! These are becoming a holiday morning tradition in my house and are well received by everyone. Even leftovers are great just heat in the microwave! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked this recipe. I have made it with the mushrooms and without and turns out great every time. I have also added chopped peppers on occasion. I prefer turkey sausage to pork and it is just as delicious. If you don't have fresh sage use dried but reduce to 1 tsp. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars These are fantastic ! No change in recipe necessary. Thank you! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for something to eat on the run when we have to leave home extra early in the morning. This is just what the Dr. ordered! My husband loves these. He likes it hot so I added in a sprinkling of cayenne and some garlic powder. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is so versatile!! I keep the base of Bisquik, egg, milk & cheese (no salt, but plenty of black pepper), and add whatever else I have on hand.. today it was 4 slices of bacon, cooked & crumbled, half of an orange bell pepper, diced, 3 green onions, sliced, and a 4 oz can of hot diced green chile. My bf liked it so much he asked me to make them again tomorrow! Helpful (1)