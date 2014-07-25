Impossibly Easy Mini Breakfast Sausage Pies

Rating: 4.52 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Here's our impossibly easy pies packed with pork and Green Giant® mushrooms; made using Original Bisquick® mix – perfect for breakfast.

By Bisquick

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Sausage Mixture:
Baking Mixture:

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray 12 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • In 10-inch skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until sausage is no longer pink; drain. Cool 5 minutes; stir in mushrooms, salt, sage and cheese.

  • In medium bowl, stir baking mixture ingredients with whisk or fork until blended. Spoon 1 scant tablespoon baking mixture into each muffin cup. Top with about 1/4 cup sausage mixture. Spoon 1 tablespoon baking mixture onto sausage mixture in each muffin cup.

  • Bake about 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, and tops of muffins are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. With thin knife, loosen sides of pies from pan; remove from pan and place top sides up on cooling rack. Cool 10 minutes longer, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 105.9mg; sodium 1045.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (27)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Robbie
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2014
Easy and so good! I used hot Italian sausage and didn't add salt since the other ingredients have plenty . Great to freeze for a quick breakfast on the go. Will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

notacook
Rating: 2 stars
09/16/2017
This turned into a mess! I would skip the muffin cups and put in a baking dish but that defeats the whole point of this recipe. Read More
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Robbie
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2014
Easy and so good! I used hot Italian sausage and didn't add salt since the other ingredients have plenty . Great to freeze for a quick breakfast on the go. Will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Geeta Ramdeo Mohan
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2015
I just a moment ago made this ! Very good recipe . I added red peppers , bacon bits & chives which enhanced the flavor & taste . Reduced the salt to a pinch . Definitely a keeper Read More
Helpful
(5)
Skillmeyer
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2014
I whipped this up one morning for a work function. Everyone loved them. Super easy! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Breanie
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2015
I used refrigerator biscuits, I added potatoes, and I mixed the cheese in with the egg batter. I loved it. they are easy and the recipe can easily be changed to add other breakfast items like hash browns or bacon. A great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(3)
BusyIzzysMom
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2016
These really are impossibly easy to make! I don't add mushrooms to my recipe and they turn out great. My 6 year old loves helping fill the muffin pan and loves to eat them even more! These are becoming a holiday morning tradition in my house and are well received by everyone. Even leftovers are great just heat in the microwave! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Nicole Pennock
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2016
I really liked this recipe. I have made it with the mushrooms and without and turns out great every time. I have also added chopped peppers on occasion. I prefer turkey sausage to pork and it is just as delicious. If you don't have fresh sage use dried but reduce to 1 tsp. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Karen Gallinetti
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2019
These are fantastic ! No change in recipe necessary. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Essie
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2018
I was looking for something to eat on the run when we have to leave home extra early in the morning. This is just what the Dr. ordered! My husband loves these. He likes it hot so I added in a sprinkling of cayenne and some garlic powder. Read More
Helpful
(1)
HungryHippo2
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2018
This recipe is so versatile!! I keep the base of Bisquik, egg, milk & cheese (no salt, but plenty of black pepper), and add whatever else I have on hand.. today it was 4 slices of bacon, cooked & crumbled, half of an orange bell pepper, diced, 3 green onions, sliced, and a 4 oz can of hot diced green chile. My bf liked it so much he asked me to make them again tomorrow! Read More
Helpful
(1)
notacook
Rating: 2 stars
09/16/2017
This turned into a mess! I would skip the muffin cups and put in a baking dish but that defeats the whole point of this recipe. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022