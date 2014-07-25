Cheesy Sausage and Egg Bake

30 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Not just for breakfast! Try it for supper too because you can make it up to 12 hours ahead of time.

By Bisquick

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease rectangular baking dish, 13x9x2 inches. Layer sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheese in dish.

    Advertisement

  • Stir remaining ingredients until blended. Pour over cheese.

  • Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 221.3mg; sodium 983.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022