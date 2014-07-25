Cheesy Sausage and Egg Bake
Not just for breakfast! Try it for supper too because you can make it up to 12 hours ahead of time.
I normally try recipes with lots of reviews, so I was wary of this one since it only had a few, but I'm glad I took the risk and tried it! Turned out delicious. I did add bacon and red peppers, just because I had them on hand. It took a bit longer to bake for me. It didn't last long!Read More
This is the first time I have made a egg bake Really. Sad to say I was not impressed. One thing I should divulge I did not use sausage, I used ham. Even though, this just did not have much flavor. And with the ham it was way too salty. Plus, what was up with Oregano? I just did not like this very much. I'm more a pancake breakfast/dinner kinda girl. Maybe I should stick with that.Read More
very good and easy. my substitutions were, finely sliced bell pepper instead of the onion and I had no tomatoes so I used one can of drained diced tomatoes with green chilies.
I would totally make this again, I doubled the veggies and it was still amazing. We added bacon and red peppers. Its simple and fast plus its great for people on the go.
Every Christmas I try an new egg casserole recipe. Until next year. This is the one. Perfect in every way. My two daughters absolutely loved it.
Great and easy recipe. I added fresh sliced mushrooms, a package of Simply Potatoes shredded potatoes and a small can of green chiles. Awesome all in one dish meal. Definitely will make this again for brunch or dinner.
easy to make. tasted delicious. Had to bake it extra 10 minutes till done. Will make again for sure.
easy egg bake that are great for next day leftovers
Not bad, but nothing special either. I took this to work and it took a while to get eaten. The bisquick mix makes it easier to mix, but made it a little weird texture wise. It is, however, relatively easy and versatile--you can add a lot of different ingredients to this. Thanks for the recipe.
So good and easy to make. This is the 2nd time I'm making it and added 2 cloves of garlic
Delicious! Husband loves it....will make again.
Modified slightly
Very bland.
My wife said it was the best egg bake she ever had. My grown daughters wanted to take home a piece for later. Tasty, filling, all fresh. Looks like we have our company egg bake recipe (except when the vegetarians are here).
Looked great and tasted fine. I think the oregano is what makes me give it three stars. Realized we're not fans of oregano. Otherwise it was great.
Just made this for the first time. I only had Krusteaz pancake mix,canned sausage hash and cheddar cheese in the house. Cutting into it now... baked up really nicely! I am going to try it with the ingredients listed next weekend. Then off to family gathering for Christmas!
Wonderful egg bake! I needed an egg bake for a group of friends and I stressed over what to make. Substitutions were mild cheddar and a can of RO-TEL tomatoes and diced green chilies. I made this the night before and, after an additional stir of the egg mixture, I combine the two together and baked. I also half-cook the mushrooms in a pan with butter (then drained) so that I knew they would be cooked without being mushy. The Bisquick gives the egg bake a more firm consistency.
Always a crowd pleaser and makes great leftovers.. plenty of room for other additions like spinach for example. Good for breakfast, lunch or dinner and can be made the night before and reheated the next day.
I hate eggs so could not review it myself, but my family loved it, made a few changes to spice it up a bit, but otherwise went by recipe family is asking to save recipe.
The baking time was at least an hour. I used gluten free baking mix and salsa instead of tomatoes. This had great flavor because of the baked topping.
Great recipe! Easy to make for a first timer... Adding some dried basil and cheddar made it amazing!
This is an awesome recipe that is easily altered to your liking. Made it several times for friends and family - everybody loved it!
Sauteed the mushrooms and some red peppers before adding to pan.