Impossibly Easy Mini Cheeseburger Pies

Rating: 4.83 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cheesy flavorful dinner for six ready in an hour! Serve your family with this delicious beef pie.

By Bisquick

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Burger Mixture:
Baking Mixture:
Garnishes, if desired:

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray 12 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • In 10-inch skillet, cook beef and onion over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain. Cool 5 minutes; stir in Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt and cheese.

  • In medium bowl, stir baking mixture ingredients with whisk or fork until blended. Spoon 1 scant tablespoon baking mixture into each muffin cup. Top with about 1/4 cup burger mixture. Spoon 1 tablespoon baking mixture onto burger mixture in each muffin cup.

  • Bake about 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, and muffin tops are golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. With thin knife, loosen sides of muffins from pan; remove from pan and place top side up on cooling rack. Cool 10 minutes longer, and serve with garnishes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 133mg; sodium 850.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Reviews:
NancyinOntario
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2014
As someone else mentioned, this is a great springboard recipe. I added crumbled bacon, chopped dill pickles and garlic and onion powder. I intend to make this again, this time with ground lamb and curry... chicken and celery...turkey and cranberry sauce. What a great way to use up leftovers, and the kids loved it! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(6)
bymayflower
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2018
I added diced potato, dry mustard and a can of diced tomatoes. I Simmered these with the ground beef, garlic and Worcestershire. Before putting the top layer of batter on, I sprinkled shredded cheese on top. I will add more the last 3 minutes of baking. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Robyn
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2014
I made it in individual dishes, great for lunches. I also used ground turkey instead, a little healthier but you could not tell the diffrence. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Kazza
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2020
5+stars! I followed the recipe exactly except as follows. I browned hamburger meat with half tablespoon of McCormicks hamburger seasoning. I was concerned about the Bisquick mix because it was really thin. But I continued to follow the recipe and it turned out delicious. I see several comments of people saying this was bland. On the contrary, my fellas and I found it to be full of flavor. I would expect to use whatever condiments you would use with a regular cheeseburger.Thanks for a delicious recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Leslie Horst
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2019
These were great,just as the recipe was written! Tho I find that adding bacon pieces to the meat after frying,and basil and oregano to the batter,adds really yummy flavor! Perfect for a quick light supper. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Brad Istace
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2016
The kids raved about this one. I'll double the recipe next time as they both wanted the leftovers for their lunches. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tershi
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2019
Delicious and easy for portion control. Great to take to work or potluck event. Read More
H P
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2018
The only change I made was to add a splash of dales sauce. This turned out great and was super easy. Read More
joeylee
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2016
I made how it said but I tweaked a bit I added bacon bits and chives while the meat cooked. I added a few seasoning to the meat to make it pop. I didn't measure the cheese I just eye ball it'; the chives and bacon with gave it a nice flavor like a bacon cheese burger. I served it with cherry tomates and butter lettuce Read More
