Impossibly Easy Mini Cheeseburger Pies

Rating: 5 stars As someone else mentioned, this is a great springboard recipe. I added crumbled bacon, chopped dill pickles and garlic and onion powder. I intend to make this again, this time with ground lamb and curry... chicken and celery...turkey and cranberry sauce. What a great way to use up leftovers, and the kids loved it! Thanks!

Rating: 4 stars I added diced potato, dry mustard and a can of diced tomatoes. I Simmered these with the ground beef, garlic and Worcestershire. Before putting the top layer of batter on, I sprinkled shredded cheese on top. I will add more the last 3 minutes of baking.

Rating: 5 stars I made it in individual dishes, great for lunches. I also used ground turkey instead, a little healthier but you could not tell the diffrence. Thanks!

Rating: 5 stars 5+stars! I followed the recipe exactly except as follows. I browned hamburger meat with half tablespoon of McCormicks hamburger seasoning. I was concerned about the Bisquick mix because it was really thin. But I continued to follow the recipe and it turned out delicious. I see several comments of people saying this was bland. On the contrary, my fellas and I found it to be full of flavor. I would expect to use whatever condiments you would use with a regular cheeseburger.Thanks for a delicious recipe!

Rating: 5 stars These were great,just as the recipe was written! Tho I find that adding bacon pieces to the meat after frying,and basil and oregano to the batter,adds really yummy flavor! Perfect for a quick light supper.

Rating: 5 stars The kids raved about this one. I'll double the recipe next time as they both wanted the leftovers for their lunches.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious and easy for portion control. Great to take to work or potluck event.

Rating: 5 stars The only change I made was to add a splash of dales sauce. This turned out great and was super easy.