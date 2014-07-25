Impossibly Easy Mini Cheeseburger Pies

As someone else mentioned, this is a great springboard recipe. I added crumbled bacon, chopped dill pickles and garlic and onion powder. I intend to make this again, this time with ground lamb and curry... chicken and celery...turkey and cranberry sauce. What a great way to use up leftovers, and the kids loved it! Thanks!
I added diced potato, dry mustard and a can of diced tomatoes. I Simmered these with the ground beef, garlic and Worcestershire. Before putting the top layer of batter on, I sprinkled shredded cheese on top. I will add more the last 3 minutes of baking.
I made it in individual dishes, great for lunches. I also used ground turkey instead, a little healthier but you could not tell the diffrence. Thanks!
5+stars! I followed the recipe exactly except as follows. I browned hamburger meat with half tablespoon of McCormicks hamburger seasoning. I was concerned about the Bisquick mix because it was really thin. But I continued to follow the recipe and it turned out delicious. I see several comments of people saying this was bland. On the contrary, my fellas and I found it to be full of flavor. I would expect to use whatever condiments you would use with a regular cheeseburger.Thanks for a delicious recipe!
These were great,just as the recipe was written! Tho I find that adding bacon pieces to the meat after frying,and basil and oregano to the batter,adds really yummy flavor! Perfect for a quick light supper.
The kids raved about this one. I'll double the recipe next time as they both wanted the leftovers for their lunches.
Delicious and easy for portion control. Great to take to work or potluck event.
The only change I made was to add a splash of dales sauce. This turned out great and was super easy.
I made how it said but I tweaked a bit I added bacon bits and chives while the meat cooked. I added a few seasoning to the meat to make it pop. I didn't measure the cheese I just eye ball it'; the chives and bacon with gave it a nice flavor like a bacon cheese burger. I served it with cherry tomates and butter lettuce