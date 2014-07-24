Tomato and Bacon Creamed Corn Casserole

Prep, cooking and cleanup is made super simple when you make this summertime side in your slow cooker.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with a Reynolds® Slow Cooker Liner.

  • Place 2 packages of the corn in a blender with the cream or milk. Cover and blend until smooth. Transfer to prepared slow cooker.

  • Stir remaining corn, onion, Parmesan cheese, butter, and salt into the corn mixture in cooker. Stir gently with a rubber spatula to combine.

  • Cover and cook for 2 hours on high or for 4 hours on low. Transfer to a serving dish.

  • Sprinkle with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, tomato, and basil.

Tips

*Use fresh sweet corn instead of frozen corn when sweet corn is in season. If using fresh corn, you will need 15 ears of corn.

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

Looking for the perfect sidekick for your family BBQ dish? Make this Tomato & Bacon Creamed Corn Casserole quick and mess-free by using a slow cooker liner. From prep to cleanup it's easy, and delicious.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 27.7mg; sodium 284.3mg. Full Nutrition
