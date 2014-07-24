Sweet Bacon Corn Bread

8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Everything is better with bacon, and this corn bread is no exception! Step your recipe up a notch with this new twist on a classic Southern snack.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Arrange bacon in a Reynolds® Bakeware Bacon Pan.

    Advertisement

  • Bake for 8 minutes, until almost crisp. Drizzle the bacon with 1 tablespoon maple syrup and bake 4 to 6 minutes more or until glazed. Cook longer for crispier bacon. Cool and chop.

  • Stir together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, butter and remaining 4 tablespoons maple syrup. Add the milk mixture all at once to the cornmeal mixture. Add the chopped bacon. Stir just until moistened. Pour the batter into an 8x8-inch Reynolds® Bakeware Pan.

  • Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Let cool slightly before serving.

  • Drizzle with additional maple syrup, if desired.

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

Corn bread and bacon – it doesn't get much better than that! Bakeware pans are perfect for baking and transporting this delicious dish to potluck and tailgates or even give it away – there's no pan to return!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 422.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022