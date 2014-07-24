Sweet Bacon Corn Bread
Servings Per Recipe: 9
Calories: 220.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 6g 12 %
carbohydrates: 29.3g 10 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 8.3g
fat: 8.8g 14 %
saturated fat: 4.5g 23 %
cholesterol: 61.5mg 21 %
vitamin a iu: 297.2IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 2.9mg 23 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 58.9mcg 15 %
calcium: 124.2mg 12 %
iron: 1.7mg 9 %
magnesium: 15.3mg 6 %
potassium: 137.1mg 4 %
sodium: 422.3mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 24 %
calories from fat: 79.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.