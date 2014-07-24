Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies

HEAVENLY! I made these for a party and all the guests were impressed. These are a little time-consuming, but totally worth it. My cookies ended up rising way more than in the pic, so the final product was more rounded that flat, but still tasty. I do have to point out that the recipe makes WAY too much frosting. You could easily get away with cutting the frosting recipe in half. It also is really thick and hard to beat, so you'll likely need to add in additional milk. The icing is also very sweet, so you don't want to overdo it. Using parchment paper really simplified the baking process. I followed the recipe exactly (well, except I used freshly grated nutmeg in a slightly reduced amount because of its potency) and I made sure I rolled each ball the same size (they were 30g each raw, and yes I'm crazy!). This ended up making 36 cookies, so 18 sandwiches.

