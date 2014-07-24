Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies

Creamy, cinnamon-spiced frosting sandwiched between two soft snickerdoodles makes for one tasty treat.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

Cinnamon Buttercream Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line two cookie sheets with Reynolds® Parchment Paper.

  • Beat the butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds in a large mixing bowl. Add 1 1/2 cups sugar, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping the sides of the bowl occasionally. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition just until combined. Beat in the vanilla. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour and the pecans. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until the dough is easy to handle.

  • Combine 1/4 cup sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a small bowl.

  • Shape dough into 1 1/2-inch balls. Roll the balls in the sugar mixture to coat. Arrange 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets. Flatten the dough balls slightly.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are very light brown. Let cool on the cookie sheets for 2 minutes. Slide the parchment paper with baked cookies on it to wire racks and let cool completely. Once cooled, slide the parchment paper onto a work surface.

  • Spread Cinnamon Buttercream Frosting onto the flat side of half of the cookies. Top with remaining cookies, flat-sides down.

  • Cinnamon Buttercream Frosting: Beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed in a large mixing bowl until smooth. Add 2 cups powdered sugar, beating well. Beat in 1/4 cup milk, cinnamon, and vanilla. Gradually beat in 6 cups more powdered sugar. Beat in 2 to 4 teaspoons more milk until the frosting is of spreading consistency.

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

Snickerdoodle is such a fun word and they are even more fun to eat! Simply line your cookie sheets with parchment paper for cookies that won't stick. After the cookies are done, slide the sheet of parchment paper with the cookies still on top to the cooling rack. Save even more time by having the next batch of dough on parchment paper ready to bake!

Storage:

Place unfilled cookies in an airtight container. Store at room temperature up to 3 days, or label and freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 82.7g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 59.5mg; sodium 210.2mg. Full Nutrition
