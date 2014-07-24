Salmon Dill Biscuits

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These appetizers are perfect for a party--serve in festive baking cups for easy prep and cleanup.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a muffin pan with twelve Reynolds® Foil Baking Cups; set aside. In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Make a well in the center of flour mixture; set aside.

  • Whisk together buttermilk, eggs, butter, and dill in a 2-cup measure. Add all at once to flour mixture. Gently stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Chop 2 ounces of the smoked salmon. Gently fold in salmon.

  • Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each three-fourths full.

  • Bake for 15 minutes or until golden. Cool in cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes.

  • Split the muffins and spread split sides with cream cheese. Sandwich some of the remaining 2 ounces smoked salmon in between muffin halves. Garnish with additional fresh dill.

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

Better get your biscuits in the oven! This budget-friendly appetizer can be baked and served in foil baking cups to simplify party prep and cleanup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 51.1mg; sodium 376.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Elon
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2021
I added some spices that I usually put on salmon patties. The biscuits were a bit dry so next time I’ll double the butter. For a sauce on the biscuits I used the recipe for Serious Herb Cheese Spread from this site. I cut the biscuits in half and put the sauce and some salmon on both sides. Otherwise it was going to be too thick to eat. Overall I’d say this recipe is a good place to start - with changes for personal preferences. My family all enjoyed it. Thanks for posting the recipe. Read More
Alexis Wulf
Rating: 3 stars
05/18/2020
They are good, but taste like its missing something. Read More
