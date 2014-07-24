Baked Pasta Primavera

Rating: 4.47 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Bake veggies with creamy sauce and pasta for a yummy summertime dish-and with Reynolds Wrap® Pan Lining Paper there's no cleanup!

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a 2-quart rectangular baking dish with Reynolds Wrap® Pan Lining Paper, parchment side up. No need to grease dish.

  • Cook the pasta according to package directions in a Dutch oven, adding the carrots, peas, squash, and/or asparagus for the last 3 minutes of cooking time. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta water. Return the pasta mixture to the Dutch oven. Cover and set aside.

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan; whisk in flour and salt. Whisk in the milk, chicken broth, and goat cheese. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Stir in the reserved pasta water, tomatoes, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese, basil, and oregano.

  • Pour milk mixture over the pasta mixture, tossing to coat. Spoon pasta mixture into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the almonds and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until the mixture just starts to turn golden and the sauce is bubbly.

Tips

* You can use any or all of these veggies for a total of 4 cups.

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

Bake this dish for your family and they'll swear it came straight from Italy! Use pan lining paper to fit your favorite baking pan and avoid those baked on messes. Simply flip your pan over and press a sheet of pan lining paper around it. Next, remove the paper, flip the pan over and drop the paper inside. Then you just have to crimp the edges around the rim of the pan, fill it with your pasta and bake. When you're done, simply toss out the pan lining paper and rinse the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 25.9mg; sodium 368.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Texas Cook
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2014
Easy to make and a very adaptable recipe. It really does make about 8 servings. It did take longer to assemble than the 25 minutes though. I had to make some minor subs based on what I had: a different form of pasta dried oregano avocado oil in place of butter veggie broth rather than chicken regular parchment paper. And some more significant subs: celery in place of asparagus queso fresco in place of goat cheese sun dried in place of cherry tomatoes fresh celery leaves in place of basil. My dish resulted in some milder flavors but was delicious none-the-less. With advance preparation I'd definitely make it with goat cheese and basil next time. I think the possibilities are broad for the types of veggies one could use.
Most helpful critical review

sequoia woman
Rating: 3 stars
05/02/2016
Substantial and easy to make but bland. A recipe that I'd try again as a building block though--just need to figure out how to pep it up. Double/triple the fresh herbs? More salt? My 17yo scarfed the leftovers for two packed lunches which is an accolade however as he usually gets bored quickly.
EVEK
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2015
I had radiatore pasta, chicken, yellow squash, and asparagus, so I search for a pasta dish for those other ingredients and came up with this one, and I am so glad I found it! I did not add carrots, tomatoes, or almonds and had to use feta in place of the goat cheese, but it still came out perfectly. My family raved over it, and my husband, who generally doesn't like pasta, went back for seconds. I would make it the same way again but add mushrooms next time. It seemed to be screaming for mushrooms.
Amy Collins
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2015
The sauce was fabulous. I used garlic herbed goat cheese and I think that's what really made it. I also love that you can adapt it to use any veggies you like.
Becca
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2015
This was really good. I made some changes but it was still great and it will be going on our regular menu rotation. I used veggies I had on hand vegetable broth instead of chicken feta cheese instead of goat cheese dried herbs instead of fresh and omitted the almonds. I ran out of time and wasn't able to bake it either but it was still very tasty. Next time I'll bake it though.
Helen Deen
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2018
Substituted smoked goods for goat cheese. Delicious
Kathleen Klebe
Rating: 3 stars
05/27/2018
this had the potential to be really good but was too bland for our tastes. I added about a teaspoon of garlic powder and salt and black pepper and still wasn't flavorful enough for us. Good mix of veggies; I would leave off the almonds too.
PeppermintP
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2019
I used bow tie pasta. Roasted the yellow squash zucchini asparagus in olive oil and mrs dash added red and green bell peppers roasted with the vegetables. It s was great! If you add chicken it could be a main dish.
Renée Reeves
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2019
great recipe. I used what I had on hand. I substituted Dill havarti instead of goat cheese. I also omitted the tomatoes. I used rotini instead of fettuccine. it really turned out nice.
