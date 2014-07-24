Baked Pasta Primavera

1 of 22

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make and a very adaptable recipe. It really does make about 8 servings. It did take longer to assemble than the 25 minutes though. I had to make some minor subs based on what I had: a different form of pasta dried oregano avocado oil in place of butter veggie broth rather than chicken regular parchment paper. And some more significant subs: celery in place of asparagus queso fresco in place of goat cheese sun dried in place of cherry tomatoes fresh celery leaves in place of basil. My dish resulted in some milder flavors but was delicious none-the-less. With advance preparation I'd definitely make it with goat cheese and basil next time. I think the possibilities are broad for the types of veggies one could use. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I had radiatore pasta, chicken, yellow squash, and asparagus, so I search for a pasta dish for those other ingredients and came up with this one, and I am so glad I found it! I did not add carrots, tomatoes, or almonds and had to use feta in place of the goat cheese, but it still came out perfectly. My family raved over it, and my husband, who generally doesn't like pasta, went back for seconds. I would make it the same way again but add mushrooms next time. It seemed to be screaming for mushrooms. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars The sauce was fabulous. I used garlic herbed goat cheese and I think that's what really made it. I also love that you can adapt it to use any veggies you like. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good. I made some changes but it was still great and it will be going on our regular menu rotation. I used veggies I had on hand vegetable broth instead of chicken feta cheese instead of goat cheese dried herbs instead of fresh and omitted the almonds. I ran out of time and wasn't able to bake it either but it was still very tasty. Next time I'll bake it though. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars Substantial and easy to make but bland. A recipe that I'd try again as a building block though--just need to figure out how to pep it up. Double/triple the fresh herbs? More salt? My 17yo scarfed the leftovers for two packed lunches which is an accolade however as he usually gets bored quickly. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Substituted smoked goods for goat cheese. Delicious

Rating: 3 stars this had the potential to be really good but was too bland for our tastes. I added about a teaspoon of garlic powder and salt and black pepper and still wasn't flavorful enough for us. Good mix of veggies; I would leave off the almonds too.

Rating: 5 stars I used bow tie pasta. Roasted the yellow squash zucchini asparagus in olive oil and mrs dash added red and green bell peppers roasted with the vegetables. It s was great! If you add chicken it could be a main dish.