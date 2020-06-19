Bethy's Cucumber Basil Lemonade
I make this refreshing lemonade all summer long. It goes great at any picnic!
Do you use bottled lemon juice, or real lemons? Can't imagine how many lemons I'll need! ??Read More
Very Refreshing! I used half the sugar and it was perfect. Will make again!
Very pleasant. Dropped the basil. Added mint instead. Very refreshing
This was a great way to use up some cucumber. It's not overly sweet, though still has the thick feel lemonade always has. Will definitely make again.
Very refreshing. Loved the basil/cucumber combination. Had this at a café and was hoping there was a recipe on this site for it. Thank you for sharing.
An innovative and refreshing way to go with lemonade.
