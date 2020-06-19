Bethy's Cucumber Basil Lemonade

I make this refreshing lemonade all summer long. It goes great at any picnic!

By Bethy

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1 cup water and sugar together in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and cool syrup to room temperature.

  • Stir syrup, remaining water, lemon juice, cucumber, and basil together in a pitcher; chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 29.4g; sodium 7.8mg. Full Nutrition
