Catherine's Spicy Chicken Soup

2429 Ratings
  • 5 1979
  • 4 343
  • 3 70
  • 2 23
  • 1 14

This is a great recipe that you can fix to your taste! The longer it simmers the better. Top with crushed tortilla chips and shredded cheese. Enjoy!

By AUNTTAF

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine water, chicken, salt, pepper, garlic powder, parsley, onion powder and bouillon cubes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 1 hour, or until chicken juices run clear. Remove chicken, reserve broth. Shred chicken.

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook onion and garlic in olive oil until slightly browned. Stir in salsa, diced tomatoes, whole tomatoes, tomato soup, chili powder, corn, chili beans, sour cream, shredded chicken and 5 cups broth. Simmer 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 39.6g; carbohydrates 50.3g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 2436.4mg. Full Nutrition
