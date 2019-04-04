Catherine's Spicy Chicken Soup

This soup has become a staple in our house, by far the best soup I ever tasted. We just had a birthday party for my son and we made this soup along with other foods, everyone left with the recipe as they truly loved it. I gave some to my neighbor & he asked for the recipe saying its the best soup in the world. When I make a dish I follow the recipe exactly the first time & make any changes the second time as I see fit. I can say I only made a 3 changes, one was by accident, we forgot the sour cream & I have to admit I didn't notice any difference so to save on unnecessary fat and calories we omit it from now on. I also omit the corn, first I don't notice it in the taste nor feel it adds anything but unnecessary carbs and calories. One other change I make is I add about 1/2 tsp of Ground Red (Cayenne) Pepper. This make a huge difference in kicking it up just a bit, if 1/2 if too much try 1/4 tsp but I suggest adding it if you like a little extra spice is all. It doesn't make it hot but it will clear your sinus's out... This soup has helped me lose weight as I have been cutting fat & calories in my diet so I eat a lot of this soup as it has a lot of fiber, low in fat and low in calories. Since I write down everything I eat and keep track of my caloric intake here are the nutritional changes should you omit the corn & sour cream. 199.4 cal. 1.5g Fat, 25.7g Carbs, 23.4g Protein 7.6g Fiber per serving. Enjoy...