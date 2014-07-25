Coconut Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: 4.67 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Creamy peanut butter balls coated in a chocolate coconut shell are perfect for a delicious holiday-time candy. With the taste of a Reese's® and the hint of coconut, you will be devouring these by the minute.

By Flying Goat

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Peanut Butter Ball:
Chocolate Coconut Shell:

Directions

  • Stir confectioners' sugar, peanut butter, and butter together in a bowl using your hands until well mixed. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls and arrange on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Freeze peanut butter balls while preparing chocolate shell.

  • Melt chocolate chips and coconut oil together in the top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, until smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove double boiler from heat and set aside for 5 minutes.

  • Remove peanut butter balls from freezer and dip each ball into the melted chocolate until evenly coated. Place coated peanut butter balls back on the baking sheet.

Cook's Note:

If the chocolate mixture does not harden on the peanut butter balls, put the coated balls in the freezer for about 10 more minutes or until the shell has hardened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 9.2mg; sodium 107.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2014
I liked this recipe although the chocolate coating calls for too much coconut oil. I would suggest reducing to 1 Tablespoon vs. 3 Tablespoons otherwise most of the coating with puddle around the ball like mine did. I made a minor adjustment by using coconut butter in place of butter. The subtle coconut taste comes through perfectly. I would make these again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2014
I liked this recipe although the chocolate coating calls for too much coconut oil. I would suggest reducing to 1 Tablespoon vs. 3 Tablespoons otherwise most of the coating with puddle around the ball like mine did. I made a minor adjustment by using coconut butter in place of butter. The subtle coconut taste comes through perfectly. I would make these again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Charity
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2015
very yummy, great for a sweet snack! however I had a problem with the chocolate. it turned out thin; either I mixed to much or put in to much oil. next time I'll do less. But they have excellent taste! Read More
Helpful
(2)
gzarchy
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2014
I liked this recipe as well but made a few minor adjustments that made it work with what I had on hand. Instead of coconut oil I used a half teaspoon of coconut extract added to the chocolate chips and one tablespoon on vegetable shortening that I add microwaved for two minutes. I then stirred them together with the coconut extract added after microwaving. I also found the dipping amount short and made a half batch again. Again thank you for this as my mother in law used to make something similar years ago and I lost the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Leslie Rigley
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2016
just made these but I used coconut peanut butter rather then just peanut butter. turned out really good i put coconut flakes on the outside too Read More
urdarntootin3
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2015
Very yummy! I used chunky peanut butter (already had on hand) and milk chocolate. These were so quick to make and kids can make these on their own. I can see these will be made just as often as the no bake cookies! Read More
Scott
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2019
I also added only 1 TBS of coconut oil. And I rolled in coconut shavings too! Read More
Debby
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2019
They were good. I used chocolate melting wafers... no coconut oil. By the way 12 tbsp =3/4 cup so take out a tbsp from that. Read More
