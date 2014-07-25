Coconut Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

1 of 9

Rating: 4 stars I liked this recipe although the chocolate coating calls for too much coconut oil. I would suggest reducing to 1 Tablespoon vs. 3 Tablespoons otherwise most of the coating with puddle around the ball like mine did. I made a minor adjustment by using coconut butter in place of butter. The subtle coconut taste comes through perfectly. I would make these again! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars very yummy, great for a sweet snack! however I had a problem with the chocolate. it turned out thin; either I mixed to much or put in to much oil. next time I'll do less. But they have excellent taste! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this recipe as well but made a few minor adjustments that made it work with what I had on hand. Instead of coconut oil I used a half teaspoon of coconut extract added to the chocolate chips and one tablespoon on vegetable shortening that I add microwaved for two minutes. I then stirred them together with the coconut extract added after microwaving. I also found the dipping amount short and made a half batch again. Again thank you for this as my mother in law used to make something similar years ago and I lost the recipe. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars just made these but I used coconut peanut butter rather then just peanut butter. turned out really good i put coconut flakes on the outside too

Rating: 5 stars Very yummy! I used chunky peanut butter (already had on hand) and milk chocolate. These were so quick to make and kids can make these on their own. I can see these will be made just as often as the no bake cookies!

Rating: 5 stars I also added only 1 TBS of coconut oil. And I rolled in coconut shavings too!