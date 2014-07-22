Yves Veggie Heaven

Asian Stir Fry Oil, with garlic, ginger and green onion flavours, transforms a simple pasta stir fry into veggie heaven.

By Yves Veggie Cuisine

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in large skillet.

  • Add garlic. Toss for one minute.

  • Add onions. Toss for one minute.

  • Add Yves Veggie Ground Round. Stir in with onions and garlic.

  • Add red pepper and carrots. Toss / stir until mixed. Cook for one minute to meld flavours.

  • Once all flavours have blended, add Imagine Broth, then noodles.

  • Stir and cover. Cook for 8 minutes or until pasta is desired texture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 9g; sodium 542.1mg. Full Nutrition
