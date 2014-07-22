Veggie Chick'n Caesar Salad

Rating: 1 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

It's a cinch to make a vegetarian Caesar salad for two - whisk up a simple garlic dressing, and top with quick-seared convenient Yves Chick'n Veggie Tenders.

By Yves Veggie Cuisine

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pan-sear Veggie Chick'n Tenders in a lightly oiled pan until golden tinged. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Mash roasted garlic in a large bowl. Whisk in oil, vinegar, lemon juice, grated Parmesan, capers and Dijon.

  • Toss with Romaine.

  • Sprinkle with croutons, shaved Parmesan, and Veggie Chick'n Tenders and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 35.1g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 856.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022