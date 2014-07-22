Veggie Chick'n Caesar Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 525.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 33.1g 66 %
carbohydrates: 23.1g 8 %
dietary fiber: 5.5g 22 %
sugars: 3.3g
fat: 35.1g 54 %
saturated fat: 6.7g 33 %
cholesterol: 9.4mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 9835.5IU 197 %
niacin equivalents: 3mg 23 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 48.2mg 80 %
folate: 246.1mcg 62 %
calcium: 243.5mg 24 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 37.5mg 13 %
potassium: 977mg 27 %
sodium: 856.9mg 34 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 316.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
