Tuscan Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

Roasted vegetables and polenta layer together with Italian-seasoned Veggie Ground Round and cheese in a not-so-traditional vegetarian lasagna.

By Yves Veggie Cuisine

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Thaw vegetables and chop into small pieces. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, mix together egg, ricotta, 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the Parmesan cheese and basil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

  • Cut polenta into 1/4-inch (0.5 cm) slices. Set aside.

  • Lightly grease 13 x 9-inch (33 x 23 cm) baking pan with oil. Spread 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) of the pasta sauce onto the bottom. Arrange a layer of polenta over sauce. Spread half of the roasted vegetable mixture over polenta.

  • In a large bowl, mix together remaining sauce and veggie ground round. Spread half of the veggie sauce over vegetables.

  • Spread ricotta mixture carefully over vegetables. Sprinkle with 1 cup (250 mL) of the mozzarella. Add another layer of polenta (you may have some left over).

  • Add remaining roasted vegetables, then remaining pasta sauce. Top with remaining 1/4 cup (50 mL) Parmesan and remaining 1 cup (25 mL) mozzarella. Cover loosely with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes; remove foil and bake 20 minutes longer or until bubbly. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

For more vegetables, use Primavera or mushroom sauce.

Vegan:

Leave out ricotta layer, use vegan Parmesan and mozzarella shreds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 55.8mg; sodium 1322.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022