Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
Shepherd's pie has endless variations - this tempting version uses Veggie Ground Round and is topped with sweet potato mash.
This recipe was easy and SO good! I used red bell pepper rather than green because that's what I had. Next time I will double recipe and use a larger baking dish so maybe I will have leftovers...Four of us ate every bite!Read More
much yum such good wow
It was really good! If you're making it, expect the sweet potatoes to be softer than if you were making it with normal mashed potatoes. Also, I kept it in the oven for 5 mins more than it said to.
We love this recipe, although we have only made it with ground beef because...well, we are meat people!
Followed recipe exactly, and used the Instant Pot for the sweet potatoes. Turned out great!
Excellent recipe that never has leftovers, delicious!
Great Recipe...super easy and quick for weekday cooking and busy lifestyles. I’ll definitely be making this again.
This tasted Devine! So much flavour
Delicious! Kids loved! Used what I had so didn’t use green pepper but used onions instead. The rest was all the same except I used gluten free flour. Definitely a new favorite in my book!
Very good and I don’t usually like sweet potatoes. I followed the directions exactly except I used a Morningstar veggie grounds because it’s what I already had in the freezer. I will make this again.
My husband and I loved this. It was the first time I made it. I didn't have broth so I used dry bouillon and a cup of water. I used cheese on top but should have let it brown first. I also left it in the oven for 30 minutes. It was quite runny so I will use cornstarch in place of flour and mix it with 1/4 cup water then add it. I just have better luck with with that thickener. We will have this again. Great recipe to use what you already have at home.
So good! Great recipe, as good as shepherds pie with meat, if not better :)
This was really good! I made the recipe as is. Even my meat eating husband loved it!
Tasted amazing l. But beware, this sucker is so good that 4 servings will turn to two before you can blink an eye.
This is really yummy. I used red potatoes and sweet potatoes for the topping and it was delish. I also added a few more spices to the mixture to give it a bit more flavor. I will make again.
Followed the method for putting it together- used meat though. Cooked my sweet potatoes in my pressure cooker (that was a revelation). Everything else the same and it was wonderful. It is just the two of us so there are (miraculous) leftovers. Can’t wait for tomorrow. Bet it is even good cold!