Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

23 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Shepherd's pie has endless variations - this tempting version uses Veggie Ground Round and is topped with sweet potato mash.

By Yves Veggie Cuisine

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In pot of boiling water, cook potatoes for about 15 minutes or until tender.

  • Drain well and return to pot. Add margarine and half of the fresh ground pepper and mash until smooth; set aside.

  • In a non-stick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Cook ground round, green pepper and garlic, stirring for 5 minutes.

  • Stir in flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

  • Add stock to skillet; bring to a boil.

  • Add peas, corn, carrots, and remaining ground pepper.

  • Spread mixture into 8-inch (2 L) square baking dish. Spread mashed potato over top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes or until bubbly around edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 8.4g; sodium 729.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022