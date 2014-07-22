Stuffed Peppers with Ancient Grains and Roasted Peppers

An earthy, nutty mix of 7 ancient grains combines with Veggie Ground Round in a healthy, high-protein filling for stuffed bell peppers.

By Yves Veggie Cuisine

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Cook ancient grains according to package directions, using vegetable broth. (Do not lift lid or stir while cooking.)

  • Meanwhile, halve peppers lengthwise through stems; remove seeds and ribs. Boil peppers in a large pot of boiling water for 5 minutes or until tender; drain on paper towel. Set aside; keep warm.

  • Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, for 6 minutes, until soft. Stir in garlic, cook for 1 minute. Stir in ground round, roasted peppers and pizza sauce. Cook for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until heated through.

  • Stir in ancient grains, tomato and parsley.

  • Place prepared pepper halves in large baking dish. Fill each with ground round mixture, mounding high. Top with cheese. If desired, place under broiler to melt cheese.

Vegans:

Replace cheese with Cheddar or mozzarella style shreds.

Note:

Substitute 1 (320 g) package Garden Veggie Crumble for Original Veggie Ground Round, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 548.4mg. Full Nutrition
