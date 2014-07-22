Quinoa with Asparagus, Shiitake, Mushrooms and Veggie Tenders

Rating: 4.67 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Dinner is near at hand with quick-cooking quinoa. It's delicious with mushrooms, asparagus, veggie tenders and a hint of lemon.

By Yves Veggie Cuisine

prep:
5 mins
cook:
17 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse quinoa with water; drain. Set aside.

  • In a large non-stick skillet or pot with a lid, heat oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

  • Stir in quinoa and broth. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 12 minutes. (Do not lift lid or stir while cooking.)

  • Cut asparagus into 3 pieces each. Stir asparagus, veggie tenders and lemon rind into quinoa. Cook for about 3 minutes, until heated through.

Tips

Quinoa has a natural protective coating called 'saponin' that must be rinsed off before cooking as it can give a bitter taste. As it cooks, the quinoa germ separates from the kernel creating tiny white rings. This is a sign that it is fully cooked.

Variation: When ready to serve, stir in 1/4 cup (50 mL) toasted walnut pieces or toasted almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 7.9g; sodium 438.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
SMQ
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2017
This recipe is great! My whole family loved it. I replaced the veggie meat with tenderized lightly seasoned beef and veggie stock with beef stock. We are planning on making it again real soon. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Antrenity
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2016
This dish is super easy. I always add extra fresh garlic and lemon zest. My husband is not vegan so he eats it as a side dish. It's usually my main dish. Easy to make and taste good. Win. Read More
Helpful
(1)
mary k.
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2020
Substituted some better than boullion vegetable stock for the ready made stock. So a little salty. But delicious! Read More
Manija Mainer
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2018
Very easy and healthy!! Its a keeper and my husband loved it too! Read More
