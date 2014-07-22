Imperial Vegetables and Noodles

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Takeout-worthy stir-fry is only minutes from the table with Asian-inspired vegetables and Veggie Chick'n Tenders.

By Yves Veggie Cuisine

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Original recipe yields 4 servings

Directions

  • Thaw vegetables; drain well. Set aside.

  • Prepare noodles according to package directions. Set aside and keep hot.

  • Prepare sauce: In a small bowl, mix together broth and soy sauce. Whisk in cornstarch. Stir in sesame oil. Set aside.

  • In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add veggie chick'n tenders, ginger and garlic; stir-fry for 1 minute. Add vegetables; stir-fry for 2 minutes. Stir in sauce; reduce heat and simmer for about 2 minutes, until thickened.

  • Pour vegetable mixture over noodles. Top with green onion. Grab your chopsticks and dig in!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 67.7g; fat 8.9g; sodium 1408.4mg. Full Nutrition
