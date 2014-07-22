Couscous with Roasted Tuscan Inspired Vegetables

This hearty, vegetarian main dish couscous features a European-inspired vegetable blend of roasted potatoes, zucchini and eggplant.

By Yves Veggie Cuisine

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Make couscous according to package directions, using vegetable broth. Fluff with fork when done.

  • Thaw and coarsely chop vegetables.

  • Heat oil in a non-stick skillet or pot with a lid over medium heat. Stir in vegetables and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Add Chick'n Veggie Tenders; stir into vegetables.

  • Stir in couscous, sun-dried tomatoes and parsley; cover and heat through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 7g; sodium 671mg. Full Nutrition
