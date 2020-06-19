Copycat Lawry's Seasoned Salt
My version of Lawry's seasoning salt is easy to make! Mix up a batch of this and store it in an airtight container for future use. This is a great substitute. I increased the paprika a bit for more color.
While good, it really wasn't that close to Lawry's seasoned salt. From what I have found online, celery salt is a key ingredient in Lawry's so I added 1/8 of a teaspoon, which helped. I've seen some recipes that call for more celery salt & less table salt though.
Made this tonight when a friend was out of Lawry's seasoned salt. She was out of turmeric so we did not include it. The blend was a bit salty but worked perfectly!
I stopped buying seasoned salt. Absolutely love this. I usually have all the ingredients on hand anyways, mix it up and put it in an old seasoned salt container and the family can't tell the difference!
Close but not quite Lawry's. Definitely needs celery flavoring. Seemed a little too salty, so had to add more of the other seasonings. Will try again and maybe cut the salt by teaspoonfuls - can always add more if necessary!
Never bought Lawry seasoning salt before but I was making a recipe which called for seasoning salt. I was surprised at the list of spices as I chuckled to myself because I really just thought seasoning salt was salt before I googled it:) Glad I made this my recipe came out great a tad bit to salty but that can easily be adjusted. I did cut the sugar in half as I’m trying to watch. Typically I make all of my own seasoning from scratch due to food allergies and this will now be on my list. Thank you for the recipe!
Not quite Lawry’s but delicious! I also tried a batch with smoked paprika and it added a really wonderful flavor. This is my go to from now on!
Perfect! Turmeric makes it complete. Thanks for posting xx
Was easy and I just added a bit more garlic and didn't have to deal with not having enough in the store brand mix! Made my prim rib stand out ! :)
Taste like the original, but better, price is is no where near what you normally pay for love it,I love the knockoff
I was in the middle of a recipe and realized I was out of Lawry's - this recipe rescued me :) thank you for sharing it!
Perfect recipe as is! Thank you; it saved me from running to the grocery store!
Took advice of others and added a little cellery salt was really tasty
I would back off the sugar a tad fr my own personal tastes, but great on fried
Added a teaspoon of chili powder, besides that it was good.
less paprika but will make again
Seasoned salt is not something I use very often so I wasn’t shocked when I reached for the bottle and saw it had expired (ok, was a little shocked it was 9 years past the best by date). I only made 1/2 the recipe and will store the unused portion in tiny Tupperware. I did a taste test against the expired Lowrys and it didn’t taste the same but I assume it served its purpose for the pork recipe I was using it for.
love it!!
Good and easy!
no
For a copycat, it really isn't bad. I drench everything in Lawry's so it's nice to know how to make a generic brand lol
Made this as an ingredient for a separate recipe. They both turned out amazing, so I made enough to fill our empty salt shaker.
I just made this not more than ten minutes ago. I LOVED THE TASTE OF HOW IT TURNED OUT. THANK YOU FOR THE RECIPE. Nelson
