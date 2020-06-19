Copycat Lawry's Seasoned Salt

My version of Lawry's seasoning salt is easy to make! Mix up a batch of this and store it in an airtight container for future use. This is a great substitute. I increased the paprika a bit for more color.

Recipe by hobbyzu

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
30
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk salt, sugar, paprika, turmeric, onion powder, garlic powder, and cornstarch together in a bowl. Store it in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
2 calories; carbohydrates 0.4g; sodium 465.1mg. Full Nutrition
