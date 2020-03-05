Peanut Butter Blondie Brownies

Rating: 4.32 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Blondie brownies with crunchy peanut butter make a delicious treat. Enjoy with a cold glass of vanilla almond milk.

By charbaiz

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Beat peanut butter and butter together in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually beat brown sugar into peanut butter mixture. Beat eggs into peanut butter mixture 1 at a time, beating well after each addition; add vanilla extract.

  • Gradually sift flour into peanut butter mixture and mix until batter is well-combined. Pour batter into prepared baking dish and spread evenly in the dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the blondies comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Cool in the baking dish for 15 minutes before slicing into 24 bars. Remove to a wire rack to cool until just warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 96.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (39)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Danielle Lockley
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2015
I just made these and they are so delicious! This is my first time ever having a peanut butter blondie or brownie but I had a craving and wanted to satisfy it. I followed the recipe almost exactly but I used margarine instead of butter because I didn't have any butter. I added 2 (tightly packed) cups of brown sugar, 4 eggs and 1.5 C flour to the PB and margarine mixture then mixed in the flour. I also added about 1/2t salt and 1/2t baking powder along with a nice pour of vanilla. I started baking them at 350 but after about 25 mins I noticed the edges were getting brown but the middle was still liquid so I dropped the temp to 300 and let them bake for about 10-15 more mins. They came out PERFECT! Chewy and soft. Not dry at all and the flavor is so good! I'm trying to keep my kids from devouring them as we speak. They're amazing and they were so quick and easy to make. Love LOVE! Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

BakingLikeCrazy
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2014
I followed the recipe and these came out dry. Not horrible, but more like a cookie bar versus a blondie. The flavor was good, though. I will try adding chocolate chips next time and using only three eggs. Read More
Helpful
(7)
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Danielle Lockley
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2015
I just made these and they are so delicious! This is my first time ever having a peanut butter blondie or brownie but I had a craving and wanted to satisfy it. I followed the recipe almost exactly but I used margarine instead of butter because I didn't have any butter. I added 2 (tightly packed) cups of brown sugar, 4 eggs and 1.5 C flour to the PB and margarine mixture then mixed in the flour. I also added about 1/2t salt and 1/2t baking powder along with a nice pour of vanilla. I started baking them at 350 but after about 25 mins I noticed the edges were getting brown but the middle was still liquid so I dropped the temp to 300 and let them bake for about 10-15 more mins. They came out PERFECT! Chewy and soft. Not dry at all and the flavor is so good! I'm trying to keep my kids from devouring them as we speak. They're amazing and they were so quick and easy to make. Love LOVE! Read More
Helpful
(12)
BakingLikeCrazy
Rating: 3 stars
08/28/2014
I followed the recipe and these came out dry. Not horrible, but more like a cookie bar versus a blondie. The flavor was good, though. I will try adding chocolate chips next time and using only three eggs. Read More
Helpful
(7)
nicole
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2015
I agree these are more cake-like than blondie/brownie-like. I used only 3 eggs because I added in about 3/4 cup of mashed ripe bananas to it because I wanted to use them up. The flavor came out very nice! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
Corbyzgirl
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2015
5 stars based on how I think this will turn out if you follow the recipe. I made a LOT of changes though, so this is not a fair review!!! I couldn't bring myself to use 2 cups of our precious brown sugar that we brought with us from the States, so I used half brown and half white (beet sugar, slightly larger crystals but same taste). Instead of the vanilla, we have vanilla-flavored sugar, which I didn't really measure, just dumped a little in. I did use the full amount of American peanut butter, however. Oh and the flour... I'm not very good at following recipes. The flour I used was actually a ready-made mix for baking bread that my husband bought by mistake because he didn't understand the packaging (in Polish, he's learning!), and it contained all-purpose, spelt and rye, along with I'm not sure what else. Baked in two smaller pans instead of the 9x13. Even with all of those changes, it still turned out lovely, just what I was looking for. Was going to add some PB icing, due to the "cakey" reviews, but as I made it, that isn't necessary. Turned out very brownie-like, similar to the original picture. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Timothy Z
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2016
This was a good recipe. I changed nothing, they came out exactly like your picture, the taste was great, the balance in flavor was great, and the next day they were even better than the day I made them. Thank you for a very good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(4)
My Hot Southern Mess
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2014
I made these as written and my family loved them. I am going to have to try to adapt the recipe to gluten free so I can try them. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
lizzybaker
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2016
I have made this twice now, in the last month or so, and the few modifications I made are only slightly differing to the recipe (I think!). I used 3 eggs (instead of 4), 1 cup turbinado sugar and 1 cup white sugar (unfortunately I've been out of brown sugar BOTH times I made this!), and the last time I added chocolate chips in to the mix; they aren't necessary, just a preference from the last time I baked these bad boys up--something I felt would add delicious depth to it... They're in the oven now, so in all honesty I don't know whether it's a good touch or not, but I'm pretty sure I know how these are gonna taste--With milk or coffee, I'm thinking they'll be perfect! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Cathy Fought
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2014
These are incredible! Read More
Helpful
(3)
tessad
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2017
The result had a perfect brownie texture (including the signature glazed topside), without being overly sweet. Worked well baked on a baking sheet 12'' x 18''. Super recipe as is! Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022