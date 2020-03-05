Peanut Butter Blondie Brownies

1 of 39

Rating: 5 stars I just made these and they are so delicious! This is my first time ever having a peanut butter blondie or brownie but I had a craving and wanted to satisfy it. I followed the recipe almost exactly but I used margarine instead of butter because I didn't have any butter. I added 2 (tightly packed) cups of brown sugar, 4 eggs and 1.5 C flour to the PB and margarine mixture then mixed in the flour. I also added about 1/2t salt and 1/2t baking powder along with a nice pour of vanilla. I started baking them at 350 but after about 25 mins I noticed the edges were getting brown but the middle was still liquid so I dropped the temp to 300 and let them bake for about 10-15 more mins. They came out PERFECT! Chewy and soft. Not dry at all and the flavor is so good! I'm trying to keep my kids from devouring them as we speak. They're amazing and they were so quick and easy to make. Love LOVE! Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars I followed the recipe and these came out dry. Not horrible, but more like a cookie bar versus a blondie. The flavor was good, though. I will try adding chocolate chips next time and using only three eggs. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I agree these are more cake-like than blondie/brownie-like. I used only 3 eggs because I added in about 3/4 cup of mashed ripe bananas to it because I wanted to use them up. The flavor came out very nice! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars 5 stars based on how I think this will turn out if you follow the recipe. I made a LOT of changes though, so this is not a fair review!!! I couldn't bring myself to use 2 cups of our precious brown sugar that we brought with us from the States, so I used half brown and half white (beet sugar, slightly larger crystals but same taste). Instead of the vanilla, we have vanilla-flavored sugar, which I didn't really measure, just dumped a little in. I did use the full amount of American peanut butter, however. Oh and the flour... I'm not very good at following recipes. The flour I used was actually a ready-made mix for baking bread that my husband bought by mistake because he didn't understand the packaging (in Polish, he's learning!), and it contained all-purpose, spelt and rye, along with I'm not sure what else. Baked in two smaller pans instead of the 9x13. Even with all of those changes, it still turned out lovely, just what I was looking for. Was going to add some PB icing, due to the "cakey" reviews, but as I made it, that isn't necessary. Turned out very brownie-like, similar to the original picture. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was a good recipe. I changed nothing, they came out exactly like your picture, the taste was great, the balance in flavor was great, and the next day they were even better than the day I made them. Thank you for a very good recipe. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I made these as written and my family loved them. I am going to have to try to adapt the recipe to gluten free so I can try them. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this twice now, in the last month or so, and the few modifications I made are only slightly differing to the recipe (I think!). I used 3 eggs (instead of 4), 1 cup turbinado sugar and 1 cup white sugar (unfortunately I've been out of brown sugar BOTH times I made this!), and the last time I added chocolate chips in to the mix; they aren't necessary, just a preference from the last time I baked these bad boys up--something I felt would add delicious depth to it... They're in the oven now, so in all honesty I don't know whether it's a good touch or not, but I'm pretty sure I know how these are gonna taste--With milk or coffee, I'm thinking they'll be perfect! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars These are incredible! Helpful (3)