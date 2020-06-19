Tembleque Puerto Rican Coconut Pudding

48 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

My husband is Puerto Rican and wanted me to make this! 'Tembleque,' which means 'wiggly,' is a creamy coconut pudding.

By Joanne Guzman

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 4-ounce servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir coconut milk, sugar, and salt together in a saucepan. Spoon a few tablespoons of the coconut milk mixture into a small bowl and stir cornstarch into the mixture to dissolve; pour into the mixture in the saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil while stirring constantly; cook until smooth and thick, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the coconut milk mixture into molds, cover each with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until cold and firm, 3 hours to 2 days.

  • Run a thin knife around the edges of the mold and invert onto a plate to remove putting. Garnish tops with cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 27.9g; sodium 98mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022