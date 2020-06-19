Tembleque Puerto Rican Coconut Pudding

Doubled this for a work party. Came out beautifully. Made explicitly as directed and have 0 complaints. Light subtle taste. Lightly sweet. What I wish I had done differently is choose a more decorative mold. I was worried that it would not come out cleanly if I used an ornate, decorative mold but this came out so cleanly and easily that I think it would've set up beautifully in any mold and been prettier and more impressive for my work party. I served alongside a mango, pineapple, banana coconut fruit salad and the whole thing felt very light and tropical. 1 last thing to note; covering it with saran wrap when it's hot caused condensation to form, so when I went to flip the tembleque out it had accumulated a little water that I poured off before flipping onto a plate. So make sure you drain the water off of it before flipping out so it's not sitting in a sad puddle of water or allow to cool before covering with saran wrap and refrigerating. Thank you for this recipe, next time I might try the addition of a little bit of almond extract and see what that does for this already perfect as-is recipe.