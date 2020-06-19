Tembleque Puerto Rican Coconut Pudding
My husband is Puerto Rican and wanted me to make this! 'Tembleque,' which means 'wiggly,' is a creamy coconut pudding.
This is totally delicious. More of a custard than pudding. So easy to make with so few ingredients. Highly recommend this recipe. Thanks for sharing it.Read More
Kosher salt is not part of the Puerto Rican cuisine.Read More
To the person who said this was a custard and not a pudding, you are wrong, it's not a custard. Look up what a pudding and custard is. Also "tembleque" does not mean earthquake, that would be "templor de tierra". A "tembleque" is a wiggle, a jiggle or a shake. It's a verb that describes a "wiggly" movement. -From a Puerto Rican, living in PR.
I made this with a slight Indian twist and my family LOVED it. In fact they said it was better than coconut ice cream! I added 2 tsp vanilla, 2 tsp rose water, and a pinch of ground cardamom to the coconut milk mixture. For the topping, in addition to ground cinnamon I added toasted crushed pistachios.
I'm not sure how this is supposed to taste... This was my first time, but it came out pretty swell. Not to sweet, not too light. It reminded me of a pudding. While it tasted good, I didn't really enjoy it though because I'm depressed. In a way, everything tastes bland now. But thanks for the person who shared this recipe.
This is such a fantastic desert! I had not eaten tembleque since I was a child, and this desert took me right to my childhood summers in Puerto Rico. I was concerned while making it, because my mixture didn't seem to be thickening up; I have an electric stove and had the burner set to medium. It took me about ten minutes to get the mixture to thicken, but once it did, there was no question that it was ready. I followed all of the measurements exactly. The hardest part of this recipe is waiting for it to form up before eating! :D
Fantastic, easy and vegan. I served it with small cubes of mango, pineapple and banana and I couldn't get enough! I used one big bowl as the mold and everyone enjoyed it, including company. I'll definitely be making this again!!
really easy to make its the waiting for it to cool down that is the hard part
So delicious! My Husband is Puerto Rican and he loved this! So did his Mommy.
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was delicious! Everyone loved it :-) I'm about to make it again just because ??
Made a double batch of this. Added 1 tsp of almond extract. Covered in in Hersey chocolate syrup(instead of cinnamon) and left shredded coconut on the side( let people add that if they want). Almond Joy pudding!!!
Nice and easy recipe that smells wonderful-I can't wait to try it! I made this for my Spanish class, and I highly recommend it.
I followed this recipe exactly and it came out perfect! If you've never eaten tembleque before, you might find the texture takes some getting used to, but the flavor is incredible. Can't wait to make this delicious, inexpensive dessert again!
Delicious! I made it with raspberries instead of cinnamon in cupcake tins and they looked really cute! More of an eggless flan than a pudding.
Doubled this for a work party. Came out beautifully. Made explicitly as directed and have 0 complaints. Light subtle taste. Lightly sweet. What I wish I had done differently is choose a more decorative mold. I was worried that it would not come out cleanly if I used an ornate, decorative mold but this came out so cleanly and easily that I think it would've set up beautifully in any mold and been prettier and more impressive for my work party. I served alongside a mango, pineapple, banana coconut fruit salad and the whole thing felt very light and tropical. 1 last thing to note; covering it with saran wrap when it's hot caused condensation to form, so when I went to flip the tembleque out it had accumulated a little water that I poured off before flipping onto a plate. So make sure you drain the water off of it before flipping out so it's not sitting in a sad puddle of water or allow to cool before covering with saran wrap and refrigerating. Thank you for this recipe, next time I might try the addition of a little bit of almond extract and see what that does for this already perfect as-is recipe.
Made in a few minutes with just a few ingredients and soooo good!!!
I been wanting to make some kind of desert with coconut milk.I came across this recipe and made this pudding. It was so delicious and so easy to make I will be making this again. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I rate this a five.
easiest and simplest summer pudding recipe of all time. in love
Delicious! Made it with fruit instead of cinnamon.
Used small cake molds, turned out nicely. Fresh, light coconut flavor, topped mine with cinnamon.
Tembleque is a coconut custard not pudding and means earthquake not "wiggly". This was delicious and very Puerto Rican.
It turned perfect
I love that this recipe has no dairy milk. It tastes like the tembleque I used to eat in Puerto Rico.
I made a double batch for my sons birthday party and used 8 oz canning jars to make 12 individual portions, it was fabulous and his Vegan girlfriend was able to enjoy as well
I halved the recipe because I only had one can. Really great! Tastes awesome! My cats were cutely scared by it when I let them smell, so bonus! Thanks!
Made it. Very simple and easy recipe to make. Made no adjustments to the original recipe and everyone I served it to loved it. This a simple recipe and you can build on it by adding strawberries, or any other creative ideas you may want to try.
No changes just kept the recipe going thanks again
I make maizena frequently in my household. I've learned by trial and error the best way to make maizena is to leave the slurry mix of milk with the maizena on the side and wait for the milk to come to an almost full boil then pour it in and using a whisk, stir vigorously to break up any lumps. When you mix it all together, you run a chance of creating lumps bc the heat won't be distributed all throughout the milk. Before anyone says it's different than making tembleque, it's really not. Tembleque is firmer bc more of the maizena is used. Use less, it creates a creamy custard made for like breakfast.
I've made this many times. It's perfect for last-minute gatherings. It's inexpensive, GF (though not corn-free), and easy to adjust the recipe for the expected crowd. I have made this many times and will make it again.
it was sweet enough, but we could taste the corn starch more than the coconut milk. also, after a day in the refrigerator , the consistency was consistent with a thin cream of wheat.
Simple and delicious! If you have a sweet tooth maybe add just an extra tablespoon of sugar.
Was easy to make and I love my tembleque warm or cold. So Mom and I had a little bit of it while it was warm and now waiting for it to chill and eat away on the chilled part. My Mom who is 83 was born in Puerto Rico and grew up eating tembleque and really enjoyed a taste of the island.
This is by far the best Tembleque I've had. As a proud Puerto Rican woman who enjoys and appreciates the foods of our culture, there is absolutely no room for negative reviews for this recipe. Thank you for sharing.
I followed the recipe exactly the first time and it was okay. The second time I made it, I increased the sugar to 1 cup and it was perfect.
Easy and delicious. I'll definitely make it again
Next time, I will tweak it and maybe use coconut cream too. The coconut milk doesn’t have much flavor. Plus I used the unsweetened one, so I am sure that made a difference in flavor. I might throw in some vanilla too.
Followed directions exactly and it turned out so good!
This literally brought tears to my eyes with the first taste (still hot) because it reminded me of my childhood so much! This is a perfect recipe as far as I can tell. Thanks for sharing!
